Dunfermline boss James McPake addresses ‘must-win’ tag against Airdrie and gives update on latest injury victim

James McPake has refused to brand Dunfermline’s clash with Airdrie as a ‘must-win’ in their bid for a promotion play-off spot.

But the Pars boss accepts others will view it that way.

After the Diamonds defeated Raith Rovers on Tuesday night, they enjoy a six-point advantage over Dunfermline ahead of their head-to-head meeting.

With just 12 points currently to play for, Airdrie would be virtually home and hosed in fourth spot with a win against the Fifers.

Should McPake’s side take the spoils, however, then a three-point gap in the remaining three games could easily be overhauled.

A draw, on the other hand, leaves the Lanarkshire outfit firmly in the driving seat for a shot at promotion.

Asked if it is a case of must-win for his team, McPake said: “I don’t know if I’ve ever described a game that way, either as a player or as a coach.

“I’m not looking at it that way, genuinely.

“It’s an important game. They’re the team that are above us in the league.

“But there are also teams close below us as well who will be thinking they can win and get themselves out of a bit of bother.

Performance

“I’m totally focused on going down there and getting the performance right. I believe if we do that we’ve a chance of getting the three points.

“And then we see what happens from there.”

Dunfermline, who this week moved into the first phase of their new training ground in Rosyth, have lost just twice in their last ten games and have taken ten points from a possible 12 in recent weeks.

Yet, sitting in fifth, they have still not completely ruled out finishing second-bottom.

Inverness, however, are seven points below in ninth and there are another three teams – Morton, Ayr United and Queen’s Park – in between.

It means the focus is very much on whether the Pars can rein in Airdrie – a team they have lost to just once in their last seven meetings.

McPake added: “The outside noise of the game is they’re the team directly above us and they’re the team that will be desperate to cement their place in the play-offs.

“They’re in it at the minute and they know the team directly below them is us.

“When these kind of situations come around it then becomes a narrative around the game.

“People might say it’s a must-win for us. But it will be the same for Airdrie, because they know in their heads if they win it then it takes them outwith the reach of lots of teams.

Continue form

“I say every week this is the most important game. The most important game is your next game.

“Just for ourselves, we want to continue the run of form.”

Meanwhile, McPake has vowed to tread carefully with Chris Hamilton as the vice-captain continues his recovery from a head knock.

The former Hearts youngster had to be substituted early in the 3-2 victory over Arbroath almost a fortnight ago and is being closely assessed to ensure he does not return too early.

McPake explained: “We are monitoring him, he is feeling a lot better and we will give him right until the last minute.

“We will certainly take no chances at all with it being a head injury. There is no way we would risk it.

“That is where I think even managers need to take a step back and leave it to the people that know best. That is obviously the medical people.

“If there is any doubt at all I couldn’t put him on the pitch. He is a young lad with a full life to live.

“Hammy is that brave that he keeps telling you that he is okay so you need to spend a bit of time with him and get it properly out of him how he is feeling.

“He is just desperate to play for this football club, which I love. That’s alright with a sore ankle but not okay with a head injury.”