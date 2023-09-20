In good spirits – 9 pubs in Perth that deserve classic status

War is such thirsty work.

Major-General James Wolfe was one of Britain’s most celebrated military heroes.

His victory over the French at Quebec in 1759 resulted in the unification of Canada and the American colonies under the British Crown.

Years earlier, as a young officer, in the period after the Jacobite Rising of 1745, Wolfe was billeted in Perth as effective commander of the 20th Regiment of Foot.

In Wolfe’s letters and diaries from that time, he makes frequent complaints as to the number of pubs and dram-shops in the town, as distractions to his troops.

Few of those original drinking establishments exist today — The Old Ship Inn from 1665 being an exception — with many having fallen by the wayside.

Nonetheless, modern Perth is still well equipped with pubs and bars, and is home to several drinking establishments that can be considered classic pubs

So what other pubs in Perth deserve the same status and adulation?

Dr Paul S Philippou, who runs Perth-based Tippermuir Books, is the founder and editor of a local history website and has written extensively on the history of the Fair City.

He also likes beer.

We asked Dr Philippou to deliver his verdict.

How many of these “classic” pubs in Perth have you had a drink in?

1: Abbotsford Lounge Bar, Abbot Street

Temperance and prohibition were dominant features within local politics in Perth, with some council elections fought on that single issue in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Dr Philippou said: “In 1970, permission was given by Perth Council for a public house in Perth’s Craigie, which was a dry area.

“Since then, the Abbotsford Lounge has established itself as a classic neighbourhood local with a loyal clientele.

“The building was formally part of the City of Perth Cooperative Society and included a butcher’s shop and grocery.

“From its establishment and for many years after, the Abbotsford was associated with Norma Giulianotti, its founding landlady, and her brother, Ralph.

“Norma recalls that she named the pub after Abbotsford Place, a set of buildings opposite the bar, and in tribute to Walter Scott who risked much to build what became his ancestral home, Abbotsford, near Melrose in the Scottish Borders.”

2: The Ormond Bar, High Street

As you might imagine, The Ormond Bar is named after Willie Ormond, the late, great former ‘Hibs Famous Five’ footballer and St Johnstone FC manager.

He took Saints to Europe for the first time in 1971 and was later manager of the Scottish national team that was the only unbeaten country at the 1974 World Cup finals.

Dr Philippou said: “The pub was in the past known as Pasquinels.

“Today, the city centre pub is known for its bar lunches and friendly service, and deservedly considered by its regulars to be ‘a gem of a pub’ and another Perth ‘classic’.”

3: The Twa Tams, Scott Street

The Twa Tams got its name from founders George Thomas Craik and Martin Thomas Sweeney in 1975, who were two Perth lads with the same middle name.

The pub became the sole concern of George and his wife, Mary, and, for almost 30 years was run by them and their family, before being sold to Belhaven Pubs in 2005.

Dr Philippou said: “Known for being ‘Perth’s Pub with a Patio’, The Tams’ beer garden has been and remains an extremely popular venue for old and young alike and has been the recipient of many Perth in Bloom awards.

“Music has always been at the centre of the pub’s life and its current management – the two members of The Mad Ferret Band – have made sure that The Tams’ has remained Perth’s premier music spot.”

Those who have performed at the pub over the years include Babylon Zoo, the Levellers, the Alex Harvey Band, Travis, the Zutons, Ocean Colour Scene and Rab Noakes.

4: Royal Bar, Scott Street

Located in the heart of the city centre, the Royal Bar, which opened in 1900, is defined by its traditional circular bar and attentive bar staff.

Dr Philippou said: “The pub is considered by both its regulars and visitors alike to be among the best in Perth.

“The Royal Bar is located within a fine red sandstone building of 1897.

Designed by the architectural firm of Brand & Sons, the façade features carved heads of the then-monarch, Queen Victoria.

“Renovations in recent years have been true to character so that the Royal Bar, now in the reign of its seventh monarch, retains its classic features and popular ambience.

“Of note are the six stained-glass windows featuring wine and cocktail elements – a strange choice, perhaps, given that its customers’ main drinks of choice are lager, beer and spirits – and a magnificent full-length Royal Bar mirror.”

5: Robert Burns Lounge, County Place

Known previously, amongst other names, as the Argyll Bar, the Burns Bar and The Cherry’s, the Robert Burns Lounge is a popular and busy public house.

Dr Philippou said: “Set in an alcove on the first-floor of the Robert Burns Lounge’s façade is a painted statue of Robert Burns by William Anderson that dates from 1854.

“Anderson created the statue for himself, the building being his own home.

“For many years (until 1886) the statue resided in a garden of a property in the nearby North Methven Street, thereafter it spent a few years at 1 Albert Place, the home of well-known Perth photographer John Henderson.

“Finally, the current alcove was constructed and Burns was moved to his ’forever home’.

“Burns never set foot in the Robert Burns Lounge but he did spend the evening of 4 September 1787 in Croom’s Tavern but a hop, skip and jump away off the High Street.”

6: The Bee Bar, South Methven Street

The Bee Bar too has a literary connection.

Dr Philippou said: “For many years a statue of Walter Scott’s character from his historical novel The Fair Maid of Perth, Hal o’ the Wynd, sat in an alcove above the pub.

“Today, the alcove is empty and the fate of Hal is unknown.

“The Bee Bar is also believed to be the first pub in Perth to offer real ale in 1984, the beer in question being Devanha XB 70 Shillings, which was brewed in Aberdeen.

“Regulars describe the Robert Burns Lounge as the ‘best wee pub in Perth’, though they have an equal in the Bee Bar.”

7: The Silvery Tay, South Street

Whilst this site on the corner of South Street and South Methven Street has been the location of a pub since about 1805, the original pub was smaller than the current establishment, which dates from about 1900.

The Silvery Tay has had many names over the years: John Moir’s Central Bar, Bannisters, the Central Bar, the Illicit Still and Dickens.

Dr Philippou said: “The pub’s interior includes Corinthian columns, word panelling, alcove seating and decorative cornicing, which have assisted in the granting of B-listed status to the building by Historic Scotland.

“The Silvery Tay has a number of features giving it a ‘classic’ pub status.

“It boasts the largest selection of malt whiskies in Perth, hand cask ales, a unique gantry area above the bar for its weekend musical events and a staircase that seemingly goes to nowhere.”

It, in fact, goes to the now-closed first floor.

8: Cherrybank Inn, Glasgow Road

The Cherrybank Inn is a family-owned pub that, being a mile or so from Perth city centre, is the first stop on the ‘Golden Mile’ pub crawl.

Dr Philippou said: “It is a traditional ‘premier’ pub that has seen serious modernisation in recent years.

“The Cherrybank Inn sits within a large footprint of land and has capacity for 40 cars in its car park.

“Known for its ales and good food, the pub now includes a substantial beer garden and balcony area.

“The pub can date back to 1761 when Cherrybank was a hamlet and the inn was the hamlet’s hostelry and a drover’s and carter’s tavern where animals could be watered.

“The Cherrybank Inn survived a flood disaster in 2022 and for the last decade has been owned by former St Johnstone FC player Scott Findlay, who has declared it a ‘St Johnstone pub’ and even produced blue beer for the 2014 Scottish Cup Final.”

9: The Old Ship Inn, High Street

Located just off High Street, The Old Ship Inn proudly lays claim to the title of the oldest licensed establishment in the Fair City with records of its existence as far back as 1665 and under the same name – its founding owners being the Menzies.

Dr Philippou said: “Back in the 17th Century, there were harbour facilities at the foot of the High Street from which the Old Ship Inn received its name.

“Other signage proudly declares that ‘The Old Ship Inn was a famous hostel for actors, musicians and farmers’, and there is a handsome sign outside the pub of a ship sailing upon a stormy sea.

“Today, the pub extends over two floors within a building constructed in the Victorian period; the original pub would have occupied what are now the inn’s cellars.

“The bar and main lounge area of the pub feature attractive wood panelling and details, which provide a reminder of the pub’s long history.”

Pubs in Perth that are classics ‘in the making’

Dr Philippou said deciding which pubs in Perth fit into the description of being a “classic” was not an easy task and those chosen “are but a few that merit the title”.

He said: “There are also Perth classic pubs in the making.

“The Craft Beer Bottle Shop, expertly run by owner Danny O’Connor, with its large selection of craft beers and constantly four changing tap beers, may be small but is a force to be reckoned with.

“Together with Cullach Brewing’s Taproom, the Craft Beer Bottle Shop is making sure that Perth’s craft beer community is well served.”

Dr Philippou is Honorary Research Fellow in History at the University of Dundee and a member of the Centre for Scottish Culture.