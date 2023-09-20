St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wasn’t surprised by £1.5m loss and had to ‘shop in different markets’ after budget cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean wasn’t surprised by £1.5m loss and had to ‘shop in different markets’ after budget cut

Transfer targets were missed out on.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.

The revelation that St Johnstone had racked up £1.5 million worth of losses over the last financial year came as a shock to plenty of people in Scottish football.

But Steven MacLean had his eyes opened to the changing McDiarmid Park landscape before he accepted the manager’s job.

The Perth boss has been operating with one of the smallest, if not the smallest, transfer kitties in the top flight over the last few months.

It meant he missed out on several Premiership-ready targets in the early weeks of the summer window.

However, he’s confident that “shopping in a different market” will produce good results when his new-look squad gels.

Steven MacLean on St Johnstone budget

“I was aware of what was going on and there was no surprise,” MacLean said in the wake of the accounts being released to shareholders.

“My budget has been cut – everyone knows that.

“I knew what was happening.

“You need to shop in different markets.

“It isn’t like we didn’t try and get players who went elsewhere.

“When people offer a lot more money, that is just what happens.

“I’m comfortable with the squad I’ve got now.

“We have a squad that is going to get better and better.

“We just need to get that first win now and get a bit of momentum.

“We are a work in progress. I think you can still see that the players will improve.”

Conversation