Instant coffee in your milk? Learn from the daily health habits of Fife physio Benji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Instant coffee in your milk? Learn from the daily health habits of Fife physio Benji

How do our local health experts take care of themselves? We asked physiotherapist Benji Gilbert, 42, of Benji Physio in Dunfermline to share all.

Fife physio expert Benji Gilbert enjoys working out in the gym at his work. He is pictured doing barbell deadlifts.
Fife physio expert Benji Gilbert enjoys working out in the gym at his work. He is pictured doing barbell deadlifts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Physiotherapist Benji Gilbert, owner of Benji Physio in Dunfermline, kick-starts his day with a pint of milk with a dash of instant coffee and enjoys the occasional glass of wine. Here he tells us about his daily routine.

I normally get up between 6 and 6.30am, after around six or seven hours sleep.

Breakfast is always two slices of homemade bread with butter and jam. My wife Laura and I make our own bread at the weekend, slice it and freeze it.

I will either have jam on the bread or honey. Laura makes a lot of homemade jams which can be strawberry, raspberry or blueberry.

Lots of my patients bring me jam and honey as well which they have made themselves.

A unique way of making coffee

Benji Gilbert works out. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In the morning I have a pint of milk with instant coffee in it. I put the milk in the microwave and then add the coffee. I don’t take any sugar.

It’s mad but I have done this since the age of seven. I have it every morning. It is a strange, bizarre thing but we have always done that in my family, with my parents. Not my wife though – she’s normal.

Beware the sandwiches…

After my breakfast I will make sure my two daughters and are up and then I will get them ready for school. They will usually have cereal for breakfast, maybe Cheerios, Weetabix or porridge. My wife will have Weetabix.

And at 11am I will usually have another coffee – an expresso.

As my wife, who works as a solicitor, cooks at lot at home I tend to take something out of the freezer. She is an amazing cook so she will prepare the meals at the weekend before freezing them for the week ahead.

Fife physio Benji enjoys homemade pasta for lunch.
Fife physio Benji enjoys homemade pasta for lunch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This could be a tomato pasta, a homemade curry, chilli with rice or homemade quiche with salad.

I don’t eat sandwiches because if I did I would eat six of them and would be the size of a house!

I will make sure I have my five a day so will have two pieces of fruit at lunchtime.

This will normally be a banana – I am a big fan of bananas – an apple, a pear or a peach.

No need to cut anything  completely – even alcohol

I eat everything in moderation. People always try to diet and cut things out but there is no need to do that. It is a question of calorie counting and just being careful about what you eat.

I like a bit of cheese, but not too much. I will also have chocolate, a beer or a glass of wine. I rarely drink alcohol during the week. Sometimes I will have a glass of wine to finish a bottle I have opened at the weekend.

Wine is ok to have in moderation and I do love wine. Having a wine or a beer, which goes nice with a meal, is good to have once in a while.

Don’t worry about eating late

When I go home I will usually have my dinner between 7.30 and 8.30pm. But if I am working late at my physiotherapy clinic I will eat after 9pm.

Fife physio Benji enjoys homecooked meals.
Fife physio Benji enjoys homecooked meals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I grew up in France so eating late at night is completely reasonable and I am used to it.

Very often for dinner my wife and I will have some homemade soup. It might be soup with lentils and tomatoes in it. After soup I will have some cheese and maybe some grapes.

I will drink water with my meal.

My daughters eat the same as we do. They will eat earlier than us if they have evening activities but we will eat all together, especially at weekends.

Injuries can catch up with you

I do lots of cycling and mountain biking.

At work we have a gym which is there for the patients.

But I will also go to that gym and use the equipment for a couple of hours a week – on a Wednesday and a Friday lunchtime.

I had previously injured both my knees from skiing when I lived in France. When I came to Scotland I couldn’t ski so I started to play rugby.

Also in one month’s time I am going for a hip operation. It is to remove a bit of cartilage in my right hip which has become stuck.

It is important to say that these injuries are not because I’m always exercising the way I do. Everyone should exercise. I injured my knees and hip because I used to ski a lot.

I have managed for many years without any problem but when you reach your early 40s your injuries catch up with you.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lynn Anderson recovery
'Why did this happen to me?' Dundee mum, 61, on battling back from the…
Little Gregor Chisholm has Down's syndrome and is now recovering after open heart surgery.
Arbroath baby born with Down's syndrome is now thriving after major heart surgery
Group of middle-aged women from Good For You Club standing in countryside setting.
Perthshire women's club is changing lives for 'the forgotten generation'
Eljamel Leann Sutherland
I could die before seeing Eljamel justice, says 34-year-old Dundee victim of disgraced surgeon
Friockheim health centre lies empty. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Friockheim Health Centre: What next for forgotten building 16 months after closure?
Cocaine
SNP drugs minister has 'close eye' on rising cocaine use in Dundee
5
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Eljamel inquiry: How long will it take and what will it cost?
3
Drug consumption room
Drug consumption rooms in Scotland green-lit by country's top prosecutor
Ginger Gairdner: Getting to know other gairdners is a perk of the job!
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. LandXSea festival Picture shows; Arthur Beedie, great-grandfather of Becca Harvey, right, was born in Montrose. . na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Becca Harvey/Rachel Sarah. Date; Unknown
Renowned ice swimmer Becca Harvey uncovers 'mind-blowing' family connection to Montrose Beach