New Dundee dad admits stashing cocaine worth up to nearly £40k at home

A Dundee man has appeared in court four days after he became a father to admit dealing cocaine worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Kal Handy’s Springhill home was raided by police on a November evening last year.

Officers found the class A drugs, potentially worth up to £38,700, stashed in bags.

Labourer Handy, 24, admitted being concerned in supply during a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His solicitor explained that since being charged, Handy has completed training in the construction industry and secured a four-year contract working offshore.

He will be sentenced next month, following the completion of background reports, for his second such offence.

In 2019, Handy was locked up for 20 months after admitting dealing cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

Fruitful police raid

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court, at 5pm on November 24 2022, officers executed a drug search warrant at Handy’s home and found bags of white powder.

They had been stored in the utility room, including in a sealed box.

Analysis showed they contained cocaine and caffeine.

More bags were uncovered and the total potential street value was confirmed as between £26,670 and £38,700.

Solicitor James Laverty explained his client and former co-accused Elle Milne had celebrated the birth of their child just four days before he returned to the dock to admit his illegal enterprise.

25-year-old Milne’s pleas of not guilty were accepted.

Mr Laverty asked that Handy’s bail be continued ahead of sentencing.

He said: “This is all to do with Mr Handy getting his affairs in order.

“He’s co-operated fully.”

Mr Laverty explained Handy had just started working as a labourer when he was caught with the drugs and had since obtained his driving licence.

Since then, he had become responsible for driving his Dundee colleagues to their workplace in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire.

He added Handy has completed a number of construction certifications this year.

Mr Laverty also said his client has secured a four-year contract with Azku Global, working offshore.

Sheriff Paul Brown continued Handy’s bail, fixed a sentencing hearing to take place on October 25 and ordered reports.

Previous dealing

Handy previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy between 2016 and 2017.

He had been incriminated by two other men at their trial following a drugs search at a flat on Erskine Street.

After both were acquitted, Handy was arrested.

His fingerprints matched those on bags containing drugs that were found in the same flat.

The drugs had a street value of between £10,000 and £15,000 and were discovered in a black holdall containing zip seal bags, and a mobile phone.

He was sentenced to 20 months detention.

