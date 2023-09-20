New Dundee dad admits stashing cocaine worth up to nearly £40k at home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee dad admits stashing cocaine worth up to nearly £40k at home

Kal Handy, 24, was previously locked up for almost two years when police caught him with £15,000 of cannabis.

By Ross Gardiner
Kal Handy will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A Dundee man has appeared in court four days after he became a father to admit dealing cocaine worth tens of thousands of pounds.

Kal Handy’s Springhill home was raided by police on a November evening last year.

Officers found the class A drugs, potentially worth up to £38,700, stashed in bags.

Labourer Handy, 24, admitted being concerned in supply during a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His solicitor explained that since being charged, Handy has completed training in the construction industry and secured a four-year contract working offshore.

He will be sentenced next month, following the completion of background reports, for his second such offence.

In 2019, Handy was locked up for 20 months after admitting dealing cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy.

Fruitful police raid

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court, at 5pm on November 24 2022, officers executed a drug search warrant at Handy’s home and found bags of white powder.

They had been stored in the utility room, including in a sealed box.

Analysis showed they contained cocaine and caffeine.

More bags were uncovered and the total potential street value was confirmed as between £26,670 and £38,700.

Solicitor James Laverty explained his client and former co-accused Elle Milne had celebrated the birth of their child just four days before he returned to the dock to admit his illegal enterprise.

25-year-old Milne’s pleas of not guilty were accepted.

Mr Laverty asked that Handy’s bail be continued ahead of sentencing.

He said: “This is all to do with Mr Handy getting his affairs in order.

“He’s co-operated fully.”

Kal Handy.
Kal Handy had cocaine worth thousands of pounds. Image: DCT Media

Mr Laverty explained Handy had just started working as a labourer when he was caught with the drugs and had since obtained his driving licence.

Since then, he had become responsible for driving his Dundee colleagues to their workplace in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire.

He added Handy has completed a number of construction certifications this year.

Mr Laverty also said his client has secured a four-year contract with Azku Global, working offshore.

Sheriff Paul Brown continued Handy’s bail, fixed a sentencing hearing to take place on October 25 and ordered reports.

Previous dealing

Handy previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy between 2016 and 2017.

He had been incriminated by two other men at their trial following a drugs search at a flat on Erskine Street.

After both were acquitted, Handy was arrested.

His fingerprints matched those on bags containing drugs that were found in the same flat.

The drugs had a street value of between £10,000 and £15,000 and were discovered in a black holdall containing zip seal bags, and a mobile phone.

He was sentenced to 20 months detention.

