Firefighters tackle blaze at Dundee flat

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a flat in Dundee.

Emergency services have been called to a block on Craigmount Place in the Charleston area of the city.

Police are also at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the alarm was raised just after 1.30pm with three appliances sent to the incident.

It is understood no one was inside the house at the time.

The nephew of a woman who lives at the flat said: “When I arrived at the property around 1.30pm I heard the fire alarm going off.

“Once I went inside I could see the fire and smoke filling the flat.

“I called the fire brigade straight away and they responded extremely quickly to deal with the situation.

“I’m not sure what caused the fire at the moment.”

“No one was hurt, thankfully.”

Another resident on Craigmount Place said: “The first we heard anything had happened was when the fire engines pulled up.

“The police arrived shortly after.

“It looked like they dealt with the fire pretty quickly.”

