Firefighters tackle blaze at Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Firefighters tackle blaze at Dundee flat

Emergency services have been called to Craigmount Place in Charleston.

By Andrew Robson
Fire crews outside the flats at Craigmount Place in Dundee.
Firefighters outside the flats on Craigmount Place in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a flat in Dundee.

Emergency services have been called to a block on Craigmount Place in the Charleston area of the city.

Police are also at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the alarm was raised just after 1.30pm with three appliances sent to the incident.

It is understood no one was inside the house at the time.

The nephew of a woman who lives at the flat said: “When I arrived at the property around 1.30pm I heard the fire alarm going off.

Fire engine in attendance at Craigmount Place in Dundee.
A fire engine on Craigmount Place. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“Once I went inside I could see the fire and smoke filling the flat.

“I called the fire brigade straight away and they responded extremely quickly to deal with the situation.

“I’m not sure what caused the fire at the moment.”

“No one was hurt, thankfully.”

Police car and van at Craigmount Place in Dundee.
Police are also at the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another resident on Craigmount Place said: “The first we heard anything had happened was when the fire engines pulled up.

“The police arrived shortly after.

“It looked like they dealt with the fire pretty quickly.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Dundee

Tay Road Bridge
Delays in Dundee and Fife after Tay Road Bridge closure
Dundee mum Shannon Lamb with Pixie Lott outside Battersea Power Station.
Dundee mum reveals the song that kept her going through cancer treatment after meeting…
McDaniel's on Whitehall Crescent in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee city centre pub McDaniel's set to welcome new tenants after closing
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.
Ninewells sex pest appeared in Dundee court too drunk to be sentenced
A smashed bus shelter near Asda Myrekirk. Image: Ralph Roberts/Twitter
Call to break 'vandalism, repair and repeat' cycle as £480k Dundee bus shelter repair…
11
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fife driver 'exceptionally lucky' to survive smash she caused on A92
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose 'bampot' who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was…
Will Young
Will Young 'excited' as date of Dundee gig announced
Dundee students Jitendranath 'Jitu' Karuturi and Chanhakya Bolisetti died in a tragic accident at the Linn of Tummel.
Tributes paid to Dundee students who died in Perthshire waterfall tragedy
1960's boot prints found on Tay Road Bridge
Boot prints of 1960s workers who built Tay Road Bridge found during roadworks