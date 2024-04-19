Family’s tribute to Monifieth powerchair football player, 19, who had ‘extraordinary life’

A family have paid tribute to a Monifieth powerchair football player who lived an “extraordinary life” following his death aged 19.

Logan Mitchelson, who had muscular dystrophy, died at home on Monday.

His family say he had an “extraordinary life filled with adventure, laughter and love”.

Logan’s mum Donna told The Courier: “He touched so many people, and he had such a lovely smile.

“Everyone loved him because he was just such a lovely man – he had something about him and everybody liked him.

‘Logan was the centre of our universe’

“He had a good soul, that’s all I can say. He was a laid-back character and never complained.

“Logan was the centre of our universe – we all did whatever we could to let him shine.”

Logan most recently played for West Midlands side West Bromwich Albion.

In a statement, the club said: “West Bromwich Albion is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of powerchair player Logan Mitchelson at the age of just 19.

“Logan, who also represented Scotland, joined the club’s powerchair first team in July 2023 and quickly became a popular member of the squad.

“His dedication and commitment to the sport was unrivalled, travelling from Dundee each week to train with the club.

“The thoughts of everyone at The Hawthorns are with his family, friends and teammates at this desperately sad time.”

Former side Tayside Dynamos also paid tribute.

They said: “Words cannot begin to describe how we are feeling with the sad news that former team-mate Logan Mitchelson sadly passed away.

“Logan began his incredible powerchair football journey with us in 2015 and his talent, ability and infectious smile were evident from those very first sessions.

“Our thoughts as a club go out to Gareth, Donna, Isla and Kirstin as well as wider family and friends throughout the powerchair community.

“Logan, you were a true star of the game, a gentleman and you will be sadly missed by us all.”

Logan was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at the age of four but this did not stop him flourishing.

He was in a wheelchair by the time he was 10 but this allowed him his independence.

Educated at Seaview Primary School and Monifieth High, Logan always had a love for football.

He picked up powerchair football at a sports day in Douglas where children could try out para-sports.

From there, he joined Tayside Dynamos in 2015, before being called up to represent the first-ever Scotland squad in 2018.

Logan Mitchelson ‘rose to occasion’ during FA Disability Cup final

In 2019 he joined Newcastle outfit Northern Thunder where he won the FA Disability Cup in 2022.

In the final, he saved a decisive penalty after the score was tied at 1-1, and was named player of the match in the win against West Brom.

Donna said of that game: “It was just amazing.

“He rose to the occasion and blocked so many shots – he was a goalie.

“His team-mates gave him the honour of taking the trophy to Scotland first – it had never been further north than Birmingham.”

In 2022, Logan also helped Scotland reach the European Powerchair Football Association (Efpa) Cup final in Switzerland, defeating Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland along the way and qualifying for the Epfa Nations Cup later this year.

Logan joined West Bromwich Albion in July 2023 – making weekly trips to Birmingham for training.

His last tournament was with Scotland in Largs, North Ayrshire, where despite being sent off in the semi-final, his English teammates campaigned for him to be able to play in the final.

Donna added: “He had lots of things to look forward to. We let him do what he could do.”

A service celebrating Logan’s life will take place at Monifieth Parish Church next Thursday (April 25) at 1pm.

Anyone attending is asked to wear the colour blue or a football strip associated with Logan.