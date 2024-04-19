Dundee Delays in Dundee and Fife after Tay Road Bridge closure The road was shut in both directions due to a police incident. By Ben MacDonald April 19 2024, 3:34pm April 19 2024, 3:34pm Share Delays in Dundee and Fife after Tay Road Bridge closure Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4954936/tay-road-bridge-closed-3/ Copy Link 0 comment The Tay Road Bridge had to close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson There are delays in Dundee and Fife after the Tay Road Bridge was closed in both directions due to a police incident. Traffic Scotland announced that the bridge had to shut at 3.10pm on Friday. It reopened just after 3.30pm, but the closure caused delays as traffic built up on both sides of the bridge.
