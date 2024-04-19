Friday court round-up — Brothel charges and ‘footering about’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Brothel charges and ‘footering about’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
An asylum seeker has appeared in court accused of assaulting a police officer with nail clippers at Perth’s Station Hotel.

Moez Chaari denies attacking PC Jamie Smith at the Leonard Street establishment on Tuesday.

It is alleged he attempted to strike him on the body with the clippers.

The 27-year-old faces a second charge of breaching a bail condition.

The Station Hotel in Perth
The Station Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Chaari, who is housed at the hotel, had been moved by authorities to Perth from Aberdeen.

He was released on bail, with a trial set for next month.

The Station Hotel and nearby Queen’s Hotel have been used to house asylum seekers since November 2021.

Lucky to be alive

A woman was told she was “exceptionally lucky” to be alive after causing her car to flip near the Tay Road Bridge during a dangerous spate of driving. Nicola Wojcik, 23,  swerved between lanes before colliding with another vehicle on the A92. Her car travelled over a grass verge before hitting a stone wall and coming to rest on its roof.

Nicola Wojcik
Nicola Wojcik appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Prison too pricey

An OAP with a lifetime driving ban has been fined after being caught driving again.

Robert Murphy previously pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without valid insurance at Trondheim Parkway, Dunfermline, on January 25 this year.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, as Murphy audibly coughed and spluttered through proceedings, defence lawyer Alexander Flett said he is now 77 and “self evidently in very poor health”.

He said Murphy, of Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, no longer has access to a vehicle.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland highlighted Murphy’s previous time in custody has not stopped him driving – and more jail time would incur considerable public expense – so a stiff financial penalty would be more of a deterrent.

His lifetime disqualification was re-imposed and he was fined £800.

‘Bampot’

A sheriff branded Lewis Webster, 28, from Montrose, a “bampot” and told him he had invented a “cock and bull story” after claiming his drink was spiked before he caused havoc in Dundee city centre. He racially abused a police officer and created disturbances at the Overgate and Ninewells.

Lewis Webster
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Footering about’

A drunken biker has been banned from the roads after injuring himself while moving a motorcycle from his driveway.

Craig Scott‘s neighbours on Summerfield Avenue saw him lying in a heap next to the bike after hearing a loud bang.

It was later revealed the 46-year-old was more than double the drink-drive limit (138mgs/ 50).

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Scott pled guilty to drink-driving on September 8 last year.

Fiscal depute Sarah High said emergency services were contacted after Scott was seen with a head injury. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said: “It happened outside his driveway. He had people round, left them and was footering about with the motorbike and decided to switch it on.

“He lost control of it because of the fact he had a few drinks and caused himself a very serious injury.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley said the reading was “relatively high” and fined Scott – who has a previous drink-driving offence – £600 and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

Drunk in the dock

Former soldier Scott Wilson, who carried out sex attacks on three Ninewells nurses, has been locked up after twice appearing drunk in the dock for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody and there will be another attempt to sentence him next week.

Scott Wilson
Scott Wilson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court but could not be sentenced.

Threatened sister

James Weight, 23, from Burntisland, threatened to punch his sister’s “lights out” after she called him a paedophile on the phone.

He then went to his sibling’s house in Aberdour, and banged and kicked her door while demanding entry on February 23 this year.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court that the pair were “joking around” on the phone but he became angry at the slur and threatened “I could come down there and punch your lights out”.

She contacted police but Weight arrived first, hammering her door so hard large cracks formed around the lock.

When police got there, Weight was still shouting threats and refused to stop.

Defence lawyer Gino Gambale said: “Mr Weight was called a name – paedophile – by his sibling.”

The lawyer said he did not want to go into detail in open court but said there are “certain historic difficulties for him” and that the comment “really struck a nerve”.

The lawyer added: “He was incredibly unhappy with what his victim had said”.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Weight that whatever the provocation, his behaviour was completely unacceptable and sentenced him to 100 hours of unpaid work.

Attic attack

A Fife man tried to hit police with a can of paint when they found him hiding in his ex’s attic after he assaulted her in the street. Kyle McCormack, 28, from Lochore, eventually came down from the loft when police threatened to use a Taser.

Old cans of paint
McCormack tried to hit a police officer with a paint can. Image: Shutterstock.

Brothel charge warrant

Police are hunting for a woman allegedly involved in occupying a brothel in a Dundee flat.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Damaris Marte at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Marte, 43, faces a single charge alongside 38-year-old Desire Padron-Gonzalez, of Watford, and Maria Almeida, 57, living in Valencia

It is alleged all three were the occupiers of a flat on Dens Road and knowingly permitted the premises to be used as a brothel between September 1 2022 and January 6 2023.

A further hearing was fixed for next month by Sheriff Mark Thorley.

