Montrose ‘bampot’ who caused Christmas chaos in Dundee city centre claims his beer was spiked

The sheriff rejected Lewis Webster's excuse for his behaviour as a 'cock and bull' story.

By Ciaran Shanks
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Lewis Webster appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A “bampot” who racially abused a police officer and caused a major disturbance in Dundee city centre on one of the busiest shopping days of the year claims his drink was spiked.

Lewis Webster claimed his disgraceful conduct was the result of his can of beer being tampered with on a train to Dundee.

However, a sheriff questioned his “cock and bull story” and slated his abusive behaviour, which occurred on the last Friday before Christmas.

Webster said he had planned to go shopping for his children when he met former associates on the train from Montrose.

Young families and scores of people in Dundee city centre later saw him, unconscious and “foaming at the mouth”, in the middle of the street.

Police revived him with naloxone before he continued with his abusive tirade at the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital.

Foaming at the mouth

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Overgate security guards had prevented Webster and others entering the shopping centre due to their intoxicated state.

The 28-year-old tried to get in through the other doorways and was described as “shouting and swearing in a very angry manner”.

The Overgate in Dundee
The Overgate in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said police were called and they gave Webster a warning.

“At around 2.30pm later that day, police were contacted again regarding males lying unconscious on Whitehall Street.

“The accused was found with another male lying unconscious and unresponsive and foaming at the mouth.”

One dose of naloxone roused Webster in view of “various young families and children in the area”.

Webster was placed in a police van and called an officer a racial slur after repeatedly banging his own head against the cage.

The lout continued shouting and swearing after being taken to hospital and he was refused treatment after kicking a chair in full view of other patients and families.

‘Cock and bull’ tale

Webster, of Fettes Way in Montrose, previously pled guilty to behaving abusively and in a racially-aggravated manner on December 22 last year at the Overgate, Whitehall Street and at Ninewells Hospital.

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo said Webster was “thoroughly ashamed” of his behaviour but was adamant his drink had been spiked while he was at the toilet.

She said: “His intention was to travel into Dundee to finish Christmas shopping and whilst on the train from Montrose to Dundee, he met some former associates of his.

“He accepts he was drinking but his position is he had only consumed one can of beer.

“His position is his drink had been spiked.

“He can give no other explanation for his behaviour but accepts he was mixing with the wrong company.”

Ninewells Accident and Emergency Department
Webster’s behaviour continued at Ninewells Accident and Emergency Department.

A visibly unimpressed Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith interjected, saying: “Why would somebody spike his drink and give away valuable, expensive drugs?

“The other explanation is he’s trying to minimise this with this cock and bull story.”

Mrs Russo said this may have been done for a “laugh” but could offer no other reasoning on Webster’s behalf.

Sheriff Niven-Smith lambasted the behaviour of a “bampot like Mr Webster” for causing chaos at the emergency department and said such incidents are indicative of issues across the country.

He said: “It’s also regrettable that staff working in the NHS require the protection of the courts but this type of conduct is such that the members of staff, doctors and nurses decide to jack it in.

“Why would you deal with violent, drug-addled people when you could work in Australia in the private sector?”

Webster was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work.

