Hollywood star Tom Holland spotted in St Andrews

Hollywood star Tom Holland was spotted in St Andrews over the weekend as the Spider-Man actor turned out in support of his brother.

Holland was in the Fife town with sibling Harry as he presented his 2022 short film Last Call at the Sands: International Film Festival on Friday night.

Tom, 27, stars in the short film, which follows a desperate mum hoping to reconnect with her son.

The festival, produced by St Andrews University and Byre Theatre, showcases an array of international talent as well as events and workshops.

Tom Holland enjoys round of golf during St Andrews visit

Before their festival appearance, the brothers played a round of golf at Kingsbarns as part of the actor’s first Tom Holland Charity Golf Tournament.

The tournament benefits Sands as well as The Brothers Trust, set up by Tom’s parents, which raises funds for other charities across the globe.

Tom and Harry played on the course alongside Joe Russo and Fortnite co-creator Donald Mustard.

The festival also featured a Q&A from Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Holland in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The brothers were invited to speak with fellow director Steven Soderbergh about their second film, Welcome to Collinwood.

Before the festival kicked off, Joe revealed his favourite spots in St Andrews to The Courier.