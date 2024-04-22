Award-winning Broughty Ferry cafe set to open outlet in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Broughty Ferry cafe set to open outlet in St Andrews

Sweetpea Cafe will open in the Fife town in May.

By Andrew Robson
Sweetpea Cafe on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry
Sweetpea Cafe on Brook Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

An award-winning Broughty Ferry cafe is set to open an outlet in St Andrews.

Sweetpea Cafe plans to open in the centre of the Fife town next month.

Further details have yet to be revealed, but in a post on social media, cafe owner Zoe Lawson called it a “thrilling new chapter” for the business.

Sweetpea Cafe set to open St Andrews shop

The Facebook post read: “After five-and-a-half years of pouring love into Sweetpea Cafe here in Broughty Ferry, we’re embarking on a thrilling new chapter.

“Sweetpea Cafe number two is officially on its way and set to open next month.

“Now, I know you’re eager for all the juicy details, and trust me, they’re coming your way soon.

Sweetpea Cafe owner Zoe Lawson with daughter Lily in 2023
Owner Zoe Lawson with daughter Lily in 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sweetpea Cafe winning independent cafe of the year in 2024.
Sweetpea Cafe won Independent Cafe of the Year at The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“But for now, I’m keeping a little mystery in the air, tantalisingly close yet just out of reach.

“What I can reveal is that our new baby will be nestled in the heart of St Andrews, bringing our brand of warmth, flavour, and community to a whole new town.”

Zoe, who previously spoke to The Courier about the challenges of juggling parenthood and running a business, also thanked customers, staff and her family for their support.

Sweetpea Cafe ‘excited’ for new chapter in St Andrews

The post added: “None of this would have been possible without our incredible customers, who have supported us through thick and thin.

“Your loyalty and support fuel our passion every single day.

“We are so excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to bring blooming delicious food and drink to St.Andrews!”

The Brook Street business was crowned Independent Cafe of the Year at The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.

