Award-winning Broughty Ferry cafe set to open outlet in St Andrews

An award-winning Broughty Ferry cafe is set to open an outlet in St Andrews.

Sweetpea Cafe plans to open in the centre of the Fife town next month.

Further details have yet to be revealed, but in a post on social media, cafe owner Zoe Lawson called it a “thrilling new chapter” for the business.

Sweetpea Cafe set to open St Andrews shop

The Facebook post read: “After five-and-a-half years of pouring love into Sweetpea Cafe here in Broughty Ferry, we’re embarking on a thrilling new chapter.

“Sweetpea Cafe number two is officially on its way and set to open next month.

“Now, I know you’re eager for all the juicy details, and trust me, they’re coming your way soon.

“But for now, I’m keeping a little mystery in the air, tantalisingly close yet just out of reach.

“What I can reveal is that our new baby will be nestled in the heart of St Andrews, bringing our brand of warmth, flavour, and community to a whole new town.”

Zoe, who previously spoke to The Courier about the challenges of juggling parenthood and running a business, also thanked customers, staff and her family for their support.

Sweetpea Cafe ‘excited’ for new chapter in St Andrews

The post added: “None of this would have been possible without our incredible customers, who have supported us through thick and thin.

“Your loyalty and support fuel our passion every single day.

“We are so excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to bring blooming delicious food and drink to St.Andrews!”

The Brook Street business was crowned Independent Cafe of the Year at The Courier Food and Drink Awards 2024.