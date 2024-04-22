Best images from Perthshire classic cars tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best images from Perthshire classic cars tour

The Rotary Club of Perth tour brought around 90 vintage, classic and prestige cars onto the roads of Highland Perthshire.

By Morag Lindsay
classic cars driving into Crieff Hydro Hotel grounds
The classic cars returned to Crieff Hydro after their Perthshire tour. Image: Phil Hannah.

A procession of Rolls Royces, Jaguars and other classic cars dazzled onlookers on their annual fundraising tour of Highland Perthshire.

A crowd of fans gathered to greet the distinctive motors as they rolled into the car park at Crieff Hydro following their big day out.

This year’s tour featured around 90 vintage, classic and prestige cars.

They set off from McDiarmid Park on Sunday morning and followed a route that took in Dunkeld, Aberfeldy and Loch Tay to Ballachulish, before returning via Crianlarich, Lochearnhead and Comrie to Crieff.

The tour is organised by the Rotary Club of Perth to raise money for charity.

Last year’s run raised more than £30,000 through online donations and sponsorship. This year’s was in aid of MS Scotland and BEAT (Eating Disorders).

Two people in a three-wheeled red kit car, with two wheels at front
Making an entrance in a 1978 kit-built Citroen Lomax. Image: Phil Hannah
Smiling man in tweed jacket standing next to 1955 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith
David Glen, of Gleneagles, with a 1955 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith. Image: Phil Hannah
Two men standing next to small silvery blue Austin Healey car
Ewan Ritchie, of Perth, and his co-driver Richard Spalding completed the run in a 1960 Austin Healey. Image: Phil Hannah
Green open topped Morgan car with two people inside driving past crowd outside Crieff Hydro Hotel reception
A 2012 Morgan passes reception at Crieff Hydro. Image: Phil Hannah
Small white 1969 Bond Equipe car driving up road to Crieff Hydro Hotel
A 1969 Bond Equipe. Image: Phil Hannah
Older man standing next to green 1936 Bentley Derby car
Alan Shaw from Murthly with his 1936 Bentley Derby. Image: Phil Hannah
Gold coloured 1936 Auburn Speedster car with two people inside, passing by Crieff Hydro Hotel
This 1936 Auburn Speedster turned heads on the Perthshire classic cars tour. Image: Phil Hannah
Kilted gather and son in tweed jacket and cap, standing next to two vintage Alvis cars
Robert Onslow and son Harry with their 1928 Alvis 1250 and 1955 Alvis TC 21. Image: Phil Hannah
Rolls Royce being driven into grounds of Crieff Hydro Hotel
The 1955 Rolls Royce Silver Wraith rolls sedately into Crieff Hydro after the Perthshire classic cars tour. Image: Phil Hannah
People seated for dinner with bonnet of green classic car in foreground
The drivers enjoyed dinner at Crieff hydro after the tour. Image: Phil Hannah

Conversation