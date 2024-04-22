Best images from Perthshire classic cars tour

A procession of Rolls Royces, Jaguars and other classic cars dazzled onlookers on their annual fundraising tour of Highland Perthshire.

A crowd of fans gathered to greet the distinctive motors as they rolled into the car park at Crieff Hydro following their big day out.

This year’s tour featured around 90 vintage, classic and prestige cars.

They set off from McDiarmid Park on Sunday morning and followed a route that took in Dunkeld, Aberfeldy and Loch Tay to Ballachulish, before returning via Crianlarich, Lochearnhead and Comrie to Crieff.

The tour is organised by the Rotary Club of Perth to raise money for charity.

Last year’s run raised more than £30,000 through online donations and sponsorship. This year’s was in aid of MS Scotland and BEAT (Eating Disorders).