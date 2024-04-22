Jim Goodwin opens up on debt to Dundee United: ‘It would have been easy to go in a different direction’

Jim Goodwin has spoken of his debt of gratitude to Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano and owner Mark Ogren after effectively guiding the Tangerines back to the Premiership.

Goodwin candidly concedes that United could have swung the axe following the club’s relegation to the Championship, with the Irishman out of contract at the end of last season.

He had briefly guided the Terrors out of the bottom two prior to the split but oversaw defeats in their final five Premiership fixtures to succumb to the drop.

Nevertheless, United backed Goodwin – who had been dismissed by Aberdeen mere months earlier following a nightmare end to his time in the Pittodrie hot-seat – and handed him a two-year deal.

Reflecting on United’s impending title triumph, Goodwin has not forgotten that show of faith following a testing period in his managerial career.

“There’s no getting away from it, it’s been a difficult 18 months,” said Goodwin.

“What happened up at Aberdeen wasn’t a lot of fun, and then last season – not being able to keep this club in the Premiership – was a huge disappointment.

“I’m extremely grateful to the powers that be at United. They showed faith and belief in me last summer. It would have been easy to draw a line under it after relegation and go in a different direction.

“They’ve shown a lot of confidence in me. I owe Luigi Capuano, the chief executive, a lot for the support he’s given me. And the chairman (Mark Ogren), as well, for the financial backing that he’s given me.”

The summer rebuild

While United were overwhelming favourites for the title, the scale of the job done by Goodwin should not be overlooked.

Attempting to arrest the decline of a club in free-fall, he oversaw a swathe of departures and recruited eight players, while shaving around £2.6 million off the wage bill.

The only real failure among those signings was centre-half Ollie Denham, and Goodwin made amends for that with the sharp capture of Sam McClelland on loan from St Johnstone in February.

An exceedingly impressive hit-rate for Goodwin and Capuano, particularly given the club’s previous recruitment department had been largely ripped up during the close season.

“We had a big job in the summer,” reflected Goodwin. “We had to offload the bigger wage earners then we had to try and recruit players who are used to this league and had success in this league in the past.

“Thankfully it’s all paid off.”

Goodwin: Overriding feeling is relief

Goodwin acknowledged errors along the way, noting, “tactically, in the third quarter (of the season), I got things wrong and I’m honest enough to admit that to the group.”

Nevertheless, United will end the season as champions. And worthy ones.

Another four points would see them rack up the best total since Rangers won the Championship in 2016.

Two more clean sheets and they will register the best defensive record (22 goals conceded) since the 36-game season was introduced to the second tier in 1994.

“Anybody who has been in this position before will tell you it’s more a sense of relief than anything else,” added Goodwin. “Especially when the expectation and pressure is all on you as a group of players and staff.

“It’s not easy to get over the line but the boys have handled that level of expectation really well.”

Goodwin “over the moon” for Mochrie

Meanwhile, Goodwin is adamant United have “great confidence” in the Tangerines’ homegrown hero Chris Mochrie.

The 20-year-old climbed from the bench to prod home the decisive goal against Ayr United on Saturday, all-but securing promotion.

Mochrie has only started seven games this term, with Goodwin previously urging the gifted midfielder – for there is no doubt about his natural talent – to grab hold of games.

However, he has been impactful from the bench, scoring last minute winners against Inverness and Dunfermline Athletic.

“I’m just over the moon for Chris,” lauded Goodwin. “He hasn’t played a huge amount this year, but we’ve got great confidence in him.

“It was a great moment for the academy, as well. When you look at the number of young players who have come through the academy we have used, it shows the pathway is there.

“Hopefully, that gives the other players in the academy a bit of belief.”