Police reopen alleyway after incident in Perth city centre

Police have reopened an alleyway in Perth after an incident in the city centre.

A cordon was erected at Ropemakers Close as a forensic officer took pictures on Sunday evening.

The close – which links South Street and Canal Street – reopened at around 6pm.

One man told The Courier police also sealed off the entrance to the Canal Street car park during their inquires.

He said: “The thoroughfare is a busy walkway at the heart of the Fair City.

“Police forensics were at the scene at around 5pm.

“There was officers guarding the area whilst forensics were putting items in evidence bags.

“The footpath reopened to the public at around 6pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment regarding the incident.