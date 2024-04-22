Angus solar firm Forster Group announces Scottish Gas house build deal

Angus solar panel firm Forster Group is set to become one of the largest clean energy fitters in the country following a deal with Scottish Gas.

Forster Group has announced a partnership with the energy giant to install the technology, which generates power from sunlight, in eligible homes across Scotland.

The Brechin-based company already provides solar services to one in five of all new homes in the country.

This new deal would see the firm fit millions of solar panels on new and old homes

As well as being good for the environment, solar panels can actively reduce energy costs by up to 90% in some cases.

Forster Group

The Forster Group was founded by group chairman John Forster in 1990, originally as a roofing and contracting company.

Today, the business has several divisions, with roofing remaining the largest part of it.

But with work being made to achieve net-zero, the company felt the opportunity to get involved with solar power and panel installation in 2010 was a good one, John said.

The group provides new builds with solar panels and batteries, and is also involved in wide-scale retrofitting of panels on older houses, as well as industrial uses like agricultural firms, food and drink manufacturers and others.

Part of the appeal, John says, for solar power is the reduction in cost to consumers using the panels and batteries.

This, he adds, will appeal to not just those interested in reducing their carbon footprint, but also those hoping to reduce their electricity bills.

Speaking with The Courier, he said: “We are on our way, within the next decade to allow homes and customers to become prosumers.

“They will be able to create electricity for themselves, and also store it for a later date.

“Scottish Gas customers, and hopefully others in due course, will be adopting solar panels in due course, to reduce their energy costs. Especially when it is so expensive.

“New homes will still use a lot of electricity in the future (even if they’re super efficient) because most of them will have electric vehicles plugged-in on the drive way.

“For a modern, efficient home, plugging in an electric car will double their energy needs.

“So they will need solar panels and battery storage to provide additional energy.”

He added: “Around two out of five private home owners are expected to fit battery storage and solar panels to their houses at this time.

“It is around 40% of Scottish Gas’ customer base.

“There is huge growth in the uptake of retrofitting of solar panels and battery storage right now.

“And it is estimated Scotland will require, by 2045, 2.6 million homes to be retrofitted in some shape or form.

“In the UK, that is more than 26 million homes, and in Europe that is in excess of 300 million.

“So the market for retrofit solutions, especially for existing companies like us, is simply enormous.

“This is backed up by the wider industrial interest.

“Everybody’s energy bills have gone up these past years, because of things like the terrible conflict in Ukraine, and the expense involved in the renewable sector like wind power.

“The wonder thing about the services we offer, is we put the solar panel on the building that is going to use it.”

Scottish Gas investment

Susan Wells, low carbon homes director at Scottish Gas, said: “We are committed to delivering the right products and solutions to help people cut carbon in their homes and save money on their bills in a way that works for them.

“We’re seeing our customers get more engaged with the benefits of solar energy, which is why we are extending our capabilities and partnering with Forster Group.

“Forster’s impressive track record in Scotland will allow us to meet the growing demand for solar and provide customers with expert advice and installations.”