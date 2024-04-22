Angus solar firm Forster Group announces Scottish Gas house build deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus solar firm Forster Group announces Scottish Gas house build deal

Forster Group already provides solar services to one in five of all new homes in Scotland

By Paul Malik
Forster Group chair, John Forster Image: Forster Group/ Perceptive Communications
Forster Group chair, John Forster Image: Forster Group/ Perceptive Communications

Angus solar panel firm Forster Group is set to become one of the largest clean energy fitters in the country following a deal with Scottish Gas.

Forster Group has announced a partnership with the energy giant to install the technology, which generates power from sunlight, in eligible homes across Scotland.

The Brechin-based company already provides solar services to one in five of all new homes in the country.

This new deal would see the firm fit millions of solar panels on new and old homes

As well as being good for the environment, solar panels can actively reduce energy costs by up to 90% in some cases.

Forster Group

The Forster Group was founded by group chairman John Forster in 1990, originally as a roofing and contracting company.

Today, the business has several divisions, with roofing remaining the largest part of it.

But with work being made to achieve net-zero, the company felt the opportunity to get involved with solar power and panel installation in 2010 was a good one, John said.

The group provides new builds with solar panels and batteries, and is also involved in wide-scale retrofitting of panels on older houses, as well as industrial uses like agricultural firms, food and drink manufacturers and others.

An example of a house fitted with solar panels. Image: Forster Group/ Perceptive Communications

Part of the appeal, John says, for solar power is the reduction in cost to consumers using the panels and batteries.

This, he adds, will appeal to not just those interested in reducing their carbon footprint, but also those hoping to reduce their electricity bills.

Speaking with The Courier, he said: “We are on our way, within the next decade to allow homes and customers to become prosumers.

“They will be able to create electricity for themselves, and also store it for a later date.

“Scottish Gas customers, and hopefully others in due course, will be adopting solar panels in due course, to reduce their energy costs. Especially when it is so expensive.

“New homes will still use a lot of electricity in the future (even if they’re super efficient) because most of them will have electric vehicles plugged-in on the drive way.

“For a modern, efficient home, plugging in an electric car will double their energy needs.

“So they will need solar panels and battery storage to provide additional energy.”

He added: “Around two out of five private home owners are expected to fit battery storage and solar panels to their houses at this time.

“It is around 40% of Scottish Gas’ customer base.

“There is huge growth in the uptake of retrofitting of solar panels and battery storage right now.

“And it is estimated Scotland will require, by 2045, 2.6 million homes to be retrofitted in some shape or form.

“In the UK, that is more than 26 million homes, and in Europe that is in excess of 300 million.

“So the market for retrofit solutions, especially for existing companies like us, is simply enormous.

“This is backed up by the wider industrial interest.

“Everybody’s energy bills have gone up these past years, because of things like the terrible conflict in Ukraine, and the expense involved in the renewable sector like wind power.

“The wonder thing about the services we offer, is we put the solar panel on the building that is going to use it.”

Scottish Gas investment

Susan Wells, low carbon homes director at Scottish Gas, said: “We are committed to delivering the right products and solutions to help people cut carbon in their homes and save money on their bills in a way that works for them.

“We’re seeing our customers get more engaged with the benefits of solar energy, which is why we are extending our capabilities and partnering with Forster Group.

Forster’s impressive track record in Scotland will allow us to meet the growing demand for solar and provide customers with expert advice and installations.”

