All Dundee parking meters to accept card payments as council pledges £500k upgrade

There are around 125 on and off-street parking meters operated by Dundee City Council.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee City Council is pledging half-a-million pounds worth of upgrades to parking meters in the next fiver years.
Dundee City Council is pledging half-a-million pounds worth of upgrades to parking meters in the next fiver years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

All parking meters in Dundee will soon accept card payments as the local council pledges a £500,000 upgrade.

There are around 125 on and off-street parking meters operated by Dundee City Council, most of which were installed a little over a decade ago.

But half of these currently only accept cash payments.

The local authority is now planning a programme of maintenance works – worth £550,000 over a period of five years – which will see all meters refitted.

This, the council says, will allow payment by both card and cash with options for a receipt.

Councillors on the fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee will be asked to approve a contract for the maintenance when they meet on Monday.

The contract also stipulates the supplier will be required to undertake scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of the parking meters across the city.

Parking charges increase in Dundee

The proposed upgrades come as parking charges across several Dundee sites have increased.

The hike in prices came into effect earlier this month after councillors approved the 2024/25 budget in March.

Charges at the following variable stay car parks have all increased:

  • Gellatly Street
  • Greenmarket
  • Hilltown West
  • East Whale Lane
  • East Port
  • South Tay Street
  • Hunter Street North and South
  • Arts Centre
  • Science Centre East and West

The Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery car parks have also seen their charges rise, along with the Rail station at Greenmarket and the South Crichton Street parking area.

On street charges along Perth Road and the Hilltown, along with Dudhope Street/Road/Crescent and Barrack Road have also been increased.

However charges at some sites, including the Olympia multi-storey, have been frozen.

