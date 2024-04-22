Angus firebomber had razor blade toothbrush in Perth Prison cell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus firebomber had razor blade toothbrush in Perth Prison cell

Daniel McAleney had the bladed weapon amid claims of a "currency of violence" at the city jail.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel McAleney was caught with the weapon in his cell at Perth Prison.
An Angus firebomber has had his jail time extended after he was caught with a deadly weapon made out of a toothbrush in his Perth Prison cell.

Daniel McAleney had armed himself with the handcrafted blade amid claims of a “currency of violence” at the prison.

He was locked up in 2021 for his role in a firebomb attack at a block of flats in Arbroath.

His targets were able to escape their ground floor home after being woken by a loud bang and seeing their living room up in flames.

Daniel McAleney was jailed in 2021. Image: Facebook

McAleney was sentenced to four years and eight months at the High Court in Glasgow, after admitting a charge of assaulting the couple to the danger of their lives, reduced from attempted murder.

The 25-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court last week and admitted possessing a weapon and an illicit SIM card at the city jail on January 26 2021.

Currency of violence

Fiscal depute Lee Corr said prison officers carried out a random search of McAleney’s cell.

“He advised them that he did not have any prohibited items.

“However, they found a toothbrush which had been melted at the bristle end with a razor blade attached.”

He said the unauthorised SIM was found inside a prison-issued mobile phone.

The petrol bomb attack happened after the flat in Arbroath had been vandalised.

Solicitor Keith Sym, defending, said: “He has struggled in the prison environment.

“Because of his sentence, he was housed with long-term prisoners, many who had a history of violence.

“He tells me there is a currency of violence at the jail and he thought he was in danger.

“He stupidly decided to get a weapon.”

Mr Sym said it followed “daily” violent threats.

“There was no suggestion this weapon was used in any way.”

HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

McAleney was due to be freed in May next year.

He was handed an extra 10 months behind bars.

Malicious rumours

In June 2021, the High Court heard there were rumours McAleny’s petrol bomb target David McColl had robbed a disabled man.

McAleney also thought he was responsible for a break-in at his house.

Prosecutor David Dickson said this was the motivation behind the petrol bomb attack for which McAleney and his co-accused Aiden McGregor were jailed.

McGregor was caught on CCTV with an item that appeared to be alight, followed by an explosion after it was hurled at a kitchen window.

He pled guilty to attempted murder and was jailed for six years.

