Angus firebomber had razor blade toothbrush in Perth Prison cell

An Angus firebomber has had his jail time extended after he was caught with a deadly weapon made out of a toothbrush in his Perth Prison cell.

Daniel McAleney had armed himself with the handcrafted blade amid claims of a “currency of violence” at the prison.

He was locked up in 2021 for his role in a firebomb attack at a block of flats in Arbroath.

His targets were able to escape their ground floor home after being woken by a loud bang and seeing their living room up in flames.

McAleney was sentenced to four years and eight months at the High Court in Glasgow, after admitting a charge of assaulting the couple to the danger of their lives, reduced from attempted murder.

The 25-year-old returned to the dock at Perth Sheriff Court last week and admitted possessing a weapon and an illicit SIM card at the city jail on January 26 2021.

Currency of violence

Fiscal depute Lee Corr said prison officers carried out a random search of McAleney’s cell.

“He advised them that he did not have any prohibited items.

“However, they found a toothbrush which had been melted at the bristle end with a razor blade attached.”

He said the unauthorised SIM was found inside a prison-issued mobile phone.

Solicitor Keith Sym, defending, said: “He has struggled in the prison environment.

“Because of his sentence, he was housed with long-term prisoners, many who had a history of violence.

“He tells me there is a currency of violence at the jail and he thought he was in danger.

“He stupidly decided to get a weapon.”

Mr Sym said it followed “daily” violent threats.

“There was no suggestion this weapon was used in any way.”

McAleney was due to be freed in May next year.

He was handed an extra 10 months behind bars.

Malicious rumours

In June 2021, the High Court heard there were rumours McAleny’s petrol bomb target David McColl had robbed a disabled man.

McAleney also thought he was responsible for a break-in at his house.

Prosecutor David Dickson said this was the motivation behind the petrol bomb attack for which McAleney and his co-accused Aiden McGregor were jailed.

McGregor was caught on CCTV with an item that appeared to be alight, followed by an explosion after it was hurled at a kitchen window.

He pled guilty to attempted murder and was jailed for six years.

