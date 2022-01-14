Dundee move for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has stalled admits boss James McPake as he gives update on Leigh Griffiths and Covid cases at Dens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee move for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has stalled admits boss James McPake as he gives update on Leigh Griffiths and Covid cases at Dens

By George Cran
January 14 2022, 10.27pm
Dundee boss James McPake and Celtic's Osaze Urhoghide (right).
Dundee manager James McPake admits a move for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has “stalled”.

The Dark Blues boss is keen to bolster his central defensive options during the January transfer window and had identified the 21-year-old Dutchman as a target.

It was revealed a couple of days ago that Dundee were discussing a possible loan move for the former Sheffield Wednesday man.

However, despite initial news on a potential Dens Park switch being positive, McPake admits the prospect of Urhoghide joining the Dark Blues has faded.

Dundee FC are eyeing Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide for a loan.
Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide signed a four-year deal at Parkhead in the summer.

“We spoke to Celtic regarding Osaze,” the Dundee boss said.

“It’s got to the point where we have spoken to the player, spoken to the agent and it looked like it was going to happen.

“It has stalled unfortunately, at the minute.”

Leigh Griffiths

There are also talks between the Dark Blues and the Parkhead side over the future of striker Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee have activated a break clause in their loan deal but Celtic have no place for the former Scotland man.

And the two clubs are talking over a new deal that could see Griffiths remain at Dens Park.

Leigh Griffiths in action for Dundee earlier in the season.

After hopes they’d be resolved last week, discussions are continuing.

And, if they are not concluded by Tuesday evening, Griffiths will be available for Dundee to face his former club Livingston.

“He has trained all week,” McPake said of Griffiths.

“He scored in a game against Forfar on Tuesday night, set up two goals as well.

“We are still in dialogue with Celtic, it is ongoing and we are awaiting clarity on that.

“There is dialogue going on with Celtic regarding a couple of things.”

Covid cases

Meanwhile, the Dundee boss revealed last week the club had two players absent through positive Covid tests.

Today McPake confirmed at least one player will be missing for the trip to Livi next week.

Dundee manager James McPake.

“We have two players isolating right now,” McPake said.

“One will, hopefully, be available on Tuesday but one definitely won’t.”

Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam are back from injury but central defender Ryan Sweeney is suspended.

On-loan players Fin Robertson, Declan McDaid and Josh Mulligan are set to return before the Premiership restarts on Tuesday.

 

