Dundee move for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has stalled admits boss James McPake as he gives update on Leigh Griffiths and Covid cases at Dens

Dundee manager James McPake admits a move for Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide has “stalled”.

The Dark Blues boss is keen to bolster his central defensive options during the January transfer window and had identified the 21-year-old Dutchman as a target.

It was revealed a couple of days ago that Dundee were discussing a possible loan move for the former Sheffield Wednesday man.

However, despite initial news on a potential Dens Park switch being positive, McPake admits the prospect of Urhoghide joining the Dark Blues has faded.

“We spoke to Celtic regarding Osaze,” the Dundee boss said.

“It’s got to the point where we have spoken to the player, spoken to the agent and it looked like it was going to happen.

“It has stalled unfortunately, at the minute.”

Leigh Griffiths

There are also talks between the Dark Blues and the Parkhead side over the future of striker Leigh Griffiths.

Dundee have activated a break clause in their loan deal but Celtic have no place for the former Scotland man.

And the two clubs are talking over a new deal that could see Griffiths remain at Dens Park.

After hopes they’d be resolved last week, discussions are continuing.

And, if they are not concluded by Tuesday evening, Griffiths will be available for Dundee to face his former club Livingston.

“He has trained all week,” McPake said of Griffiths.

“He scored in a game against Forfar on Tuesday night, set up two goals as well.

“We are still in dialogue with Celtic, it is ongoing and we are awaiting clarity on that.

“There is dialogue going on with Celtic regarding a couple of things.”

Covid cases

Meanwhile, the Dundee boss revealed last week the club had two players absent through positive Covid tests.

Today McPake confirmed at least one player will be missing for the trip to Livi next week.

“We have two players isolating right now,” McPake said.

“One will, hopefully, be available on Tuesday but one definitely won’t.”

Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam are back from injury but central defender Ryan Sweeney is suspended.

On-loan players Fin Robertson, Declan McDaid and Josh Mulligan are set to return before the Premiership restarts on Tuesday.