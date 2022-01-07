More Covid cases at Dundee as manager James McPake talks Jason Cummings and trialist Paul Watson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee have two more positive Covid cases, manager James McPake has revealed.

The Dark Blues had their plans for the Boxing Day trip to Aberdeen thrown into chaos after one player tested positive on the morning of the game.

That saw five further players move into isolation as close contacts and saw McPake’s men lose out 2-1 with a severely under-strength side.

And, despite taking an immediate break as the Premiership’s winter shutdown was brought forward, the playing squad is yet to shake off the virus.

With 11 days until their next fixture at Livingston on January 18, however, the affected players are not expected to miss any matches.

“The player that tested positive is back, all the players missing from the Aberdeen game are back in training,” McPake said.

“But we have two at the minute who have picked it up in the aftermath of that.

“They will be back for the Livingston game but we are testing every day, hoping everyone comes back OK.”

Jason Cummings

The Dens Park club are today deciding whether to keep Leigh Griffiths on loan from Celtic until the end of the season.

Fellow striker Jason Cummings, meanwhile, is expected to leave Dundee after a breach of club discipline in December.

The former Scotland international has been linked with a move to Australia with Central Coast Mariners interested in his services.

However, McPake says there has been no approach for the 26-year-old as he continues to train with the Dark Blues.

“I read the report and that’s genuinely all I know about it,” the Dens boss replied when asked about Cummings and the possible move to Australia.

“He’s training and trained well.

“He’s still a Dundee player.”

Paul Watson

Former Dundee United and Dunfermline defender Paul Watson also joined Dundee for training this week as he looks for a new club.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after leaving the Pars in October following a disciplinary issue.

Watson has played his entire career in the lower leagues but could get his chance in the top flight to help bolster Dundee’s defensive options.

McPake, though, wouldn’t be drawn on the likelihood of a contract being offered.

He said: “I wouldn’t say he is in on trial. He’s an experienced player who is in training with us.”

Asked if he was considering adding Watson to his squad, the Dens boss replied: “He’s just in training, like we’ve had loads in before.

“He’s done well in the last couple of days.”