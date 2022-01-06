Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leigh Griffiths: Dundee set to decide on future of Celtic loanee in next 24 hours

By George Cran
January 6 2022, 10.27pm Updated: January 7 2022, 6.47am
Striker Leigh Griffiths.
A decision on the future of Leigh Griffiths at Dundee will be made on Friday.

The former Scotland striker’s season-long loan deal from Celtic could be brought to an early end after a disappointing return to Dens Park.

News emerged earlier this week that the Dark Blues were considering the 31-year-old’s future at the club.

And manager James McPake says the club have been in talks with the Parkhead side regarding Griffiths’ loan deal.

Leigh Griffiths goes for goal against Livingston.

Dundee have a break clause in the deal that brought Griffiths back for a second spell at Dens Park.

However, there is a time limit to exercise that and the Dark Blues will have to move quickly should they wish to.

Asked about the striker’s future, McPake said on Thursday: “We are in discussions at the minute regarding that as a club internally and externally with Celtic as well.

“A decision will be made tomorrow.”

Ten years after his first spell as a dark blue, Griffiths arrived to much fanfare in August after signing on a season-long loan deal.

However, he hasn’t lived up to his lethal goalscoring reputation, struggling for form and fitness.

He has found the net twice in 13 appearances.

Both of those came against Aberdeen, the first in a victory in October and the second a spectacular free-kick on Boxing Day at Pittodrie.

 

