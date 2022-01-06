Leigh Griffiths: Dundee set to decide on future of Celtic loanee in next 24 hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

A decision on the future of Leigh Griffiths at Dundee will be made on Friday.

The former Scotland striker’s season-long loan deal from Celtic could be brought to an early end after a disappointing return to Dens Park.

News emerged earlier this week that the Dark Blues were considering the 31-year-old’s future at the club.

And manager James McPake says the club have been in talks with the Parkhead side regarding Griffiths’ loan deal.

Dundee have a break clause in the deal that brought Griffiths back for a second spell at Dens Park.

However, there is a time limit to exercise that and the Dark Blues will have to move quickly should they wish to.

Asked about the striker’s future, McPake said on Thursday: “We are in discussions at the minute regarding that as a club internally and externally with Celtic as well.

“A decision will be made tomorrow.”

Ten years after his first spell as a dark blue, Griffiths arrived to much fanfare in August after signing on a season-long loan deal.

However, he hasn’t lived up to his lethal goalscoring reputation, struggling for form and fitness.

He has found the net twice in 13 appearances.

Both of those came against Aberdeen, the first in a victory in October and the second a spectacular free-kick on Boxing Day at Pittodrie.