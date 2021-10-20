Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Watson breaks silence on shock Dunfermline exit to wish ‘club and players’ success

By Alan Temple
October 20 2021, 4.52pm
Happier times: Watson in action for the Pars
Former Dunfermline defender Paul Watson has taken to Twitter to thank supporters for their backing following his shock East End Park exit. 

The former Dundee United and Livingston defender also wished the ‘club and players’ success for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

Watson, 29, left the Pars ‘by mutual consent’ on Tuesday after what is understood to have been an irreconcilable breakdown in his relationship with the coaching staff.

He was a notable absentee for the Pars following a 0-0 draw against Hamilton on September 25.

Asked about Watson’s absence in the subsequent draw against Raith Rovers, boss Peter Grant simply stated that the experienced campaigner was ‘unavailable’.

Contacted by Courier Sport on Tuesday evening, Grant stated that it would be inappropriate to address Watson’s exit.

But the defender used social media to say farewell to the Fife outfit, for whom he made 42 appearances in 16 months.

Tweeting for the first time in more than a year, he wrote: “I would like to thank the fans for their support during my time at @officialdafc [Dunfermline Athletic]. I wish the club and players all the best for the remainder of the season.” 

