Paul Watson breaks silence on shock Dunfermline exit to wish ‘club and players’ success

Former Dunfermline defender Paul Watson has taken to Twitter to thank supporters for their backing following his shock East End Park exit.

The former Dundee United and Livingston defender also wished the ‘club and players’ success for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

Watson, 29, left the Pars ‘by mutual consent’ on Tuesday after what is understood to have been an irreconcilable breakdown in his relationship with the coaching staff.

He was a notable absentee for the Pars following a 0-0 draw against Hamilton on September 25.

Asked about Watson’s absence in the subsequent draw against Raith Rovers, boss Peter Grant simply stated that the experienced campaigner was ‘unavailable’.

Contacted by Courier Sport on Tuesday evening, Grant stated that it would be inappropriate to address Watson’s exit.

But the defender used social media to say farewell to the Fife outfit, for whom he made 42 appearances in 16 months.

Tweeting for the first time in more than a year, he wrote: “I would like to thank the fans for their support during my time at @officialdafc [Dunfermline Athletic]. I wish the club and players all the best for the remainder of the season.”