PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Big wins, hob nobs and a hands-off warning for moneybags Newcastle By George Cran October 20 2021, 4.54pm

Dundee United picked up a big win, Dundee picked up a big win – it's an unusual week on Sandeman Street!

And Twa Teams, One Street has the unusual opinions of Tom Duthie, George Cran, Ewan Smith and Graeme Finnan at its disposal.

This week they run the rule over Tam's tremendous Tangerines and McPake's marvellous Dees after victories over Hibs and Aberdeen.

And Ewan has a warning for super-rich Newcastle United.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee are a different animal with Charlie Adam and Leigh Griffiths fit and firing – the season starts now at Dens Park

More from The Courier

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United getting it right and tackling the Kris Boyd-Leigh Griffiths furore

GEORGE CRAN: Nasty Kris Boyd-Leigh Griffiths spat is more Rangers v Celtic nonsense with Dundee caught in the middle

LEE WILKIE: Leigh Griffiths is at Dundee to revive his career – so let him AND confidence is soaring for Tam Courts at Dundee United

PODCAST: Tam Courts won't have excuses or regrets now he's got his own backroom team at Dundee United