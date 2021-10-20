PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Big wins, hob nobs and a hands-off warning for moneybags Newcastle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United picked up a big win, Dundee picked up a big win – it’s an unusual week on Sandeman Street!

And Twa Teams, One Street has the unusual opinions of Tom Duthie, George Cran, Ewan Smith and Graeme Finnan at its disposal.

This week they run the rule over Tam’s tremendous Tangerines and McPake’s marvellous Dees after victories over Hibs and Aberdeen.

And Ewan has a warning for super-rich Newcastle United.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

Or, better yet, listen here: