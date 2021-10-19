Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football

Paul Watson leaves Dunfermline as ’employment ends by mutual consent’

By Alan Temple
October 19 2021, 5.22pm Updated: October 19 2021, 7.18pm
Exit: Watson
Exit: Watson

Paul Watson has departed Dunfermline ‘by mutual consent’ following a spell out of the first-team.

The former Dundee United and Livingston centre-half has not featured for the Pars since a 0-0 draw against Hamilton on September 25.

Asked about Watson’s absence in the subsequent draw against Raith Rovers, Peter Grant simply stated that Watson was ‘unavailable’.

The Dunfermline boss declined to expand on that when given the opportunity.

Unconfirmed rumours have swirled regarding a falling out between the parties.

And on Tuesday afternoon it was confirmed by Dunfermline that Watson has now left the club, via a curt, one-sentence statement.

Watson made 42 appearances during his 16-month stint with the Pars.

Grant and Watson were both approached for comment by Courier Sport on Tuesday. Grant stated that it would be inappropriate to do so.

Peter Grant: Dom Thomas ‘knows what I expect’ as ‘fantastic numbers’ seal Dunfermline starting berth

