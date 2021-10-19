Paul Watson leaves Dunfermline as ’employment ends by mutual consent’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Paul Watson has departed Dunfermline ‘by mutual consent’ following a spell out of the first-team.

The former Dundee United and Livingston centre-half has not featured for the Pars since a 0-0 draw against Hamilton on September 25.

Asked about Watson’s absence in the subsequent draw against Raith Rovers, Peter Grant simply stated that Watson was ‘unavailable’.

Player Update.#DAFC can confirm that Paul Watson’s employment with the Club has ended by mutual consent. pic.twitter.com/MBvG3zMiDT — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 19, 2021

The Dunfermline boss declined to expand on that when given the opportunity.

Unconfirmed rumours have swirled regarding a falling out between the parties.

And on Tuesday afternoon it was confirmed by Dunfermline that Watson has now left the club, via a curt, one-sentence statement.

Watson made 42 appearances during his 16-month stint with the Pars.

Grant and Watson were both approached for comment by Courier Sport on Tuesday. Grant stated that it would be inappropriate to do so.