Dundee drug dealer back behind bars after police raid uncovers £5k of heroin

A convicted drug dealer is back behind bars after police discovered over £5,000 worth of heroin in his Dundee home.

Officers raided William Renton’s flat at Lansdowne Court and found bags of the class A drug along with scales, mobile phones and a tick list.

Renton, 43, was previously sentenced to 29 months in prison at Dundee Sheriff Court for dealing cocaine and heroin.

He was handed another jail term on Tuesday after he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin in June last year.

The same court was told how Renton was ordered to store the drugs and scales by those higher up the drug chain.

Sniffer dog

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said police, along with a sniffer dog, forced their way into the flat and found Renton in bed.

Bags of the drugs along with etizolam pills were recovered.

According to Mr Kerr, 211 tablets worth £105 were discovered in the flat along with 138g of heroin.

Specialist officers believed the heroin had a maximum potential street value of £5,540.

Traces of the drug were discovered on the scales which the officers believed were being used for sub-division.

‘Dreadful business’

Renton pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and possessing etizolam on June 26 last year.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “He advises me the bag of drugs and scales were delivered to his address and he was told he had to work not only for the current drug debt but the previous drug debt which had never gone away.

“It was their way or the highway and he, unfortunately, became concerned in these offences.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Renton to 20 months in prison.

“The supply of drugs is a dreadful business on many levels,” he told Renton.

“It affects those like you become involved in a situation where you are, for lack of a better description, extorted to get involved in drugs.”