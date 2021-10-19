Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Dundee drug dealer back behind bars after police raid uncovers £5k of heroin

By Ciaran Shanks
October 19 2021, 5.30pm
Syringe and cooked heroin on spoon.

A convicted drug dealer is back behind bars after police discovered over £5,000 worth of heroin in his Dundee home.

Officers raided William Renton’s flat at Lansdowne Court and found bags of the class A drug along with scales, mobile phones and a tick list.

Renton, 43, was previously sentenced to 29 months in prison at Dundee Sheriff Court for dealing cocaine and heroin.

He was handed another jail term on Tuesday after he admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin in June last year.

The same court was told how Renton was ordered to store the drugs and scales by those higher up the drug chain.

Sniffer dog

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr said police, along with a sniffer dog, forced their way into the flat and found Renton in bed.

Bags of the drugs along with etizolam pills were recovered.

According to Mr Kerr, 211 tablets worth £105 were discovered in the flat along with 138g of heroin.

Specialist officers believed the heroin had a maximum potential street value of £5,540.

Traces of the drug were discovered on the scales which the officers believed were being used for sub-division.

‘Dreadful business’

Renton pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and possessing etizolam on June 26 last year.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said: “He advises me the bag of drugs and scales were delivered to his address and he was told he had to work not only for the current drug debt but the previous drug debt which had never gone away.

“It was their way or the highway and he, unfortunately, became concerned in these offences.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Renton to 20 months in prison.

“The supply of drugs is a dreadful business on many levels,” he told Renton.

“It affects those like you become involved in a situation where you are, for lack of a better description, extorted to get involved in drugs.”

