3 Dunfermline talking points: Fiery Dom Thomas back with a bang in Kilmarnock thriller

By Alan Temple
October 18 2021, 7.30am
Combative: Thomas
This was Dunfermline’s best league performance of a dire campaign.

Peter Grant’s charges showcased bottle and persistence to claim a 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock, with Aaron Comrie rattling home a 95th-minute leveller.

The Fifers remain at the foot of the Championship and without a win — an unacceptable state of affairs for many fans — but it was a heartening afternoon; a team clearly still playing for their boss.

But will it prove a turning point or a false dawn? Courier Sport was at East End Park.

Fire and Flair: Dom Thomas

Thomas has been an exile from the Dunfermline starting line-up since being hooked at half-time of a dismal 3-0 defeat against Partick Thistle.

That was on August 7.

Since then, there have been rumours of a bust-up with boss Grant. That was vehemently dismissed by the Pars gaffer, albeit he couched his admiration for the player in criticism.

Life is rarely dull where the mercurial winger is concerned.

Scorer: Thomas

So it proved on his return to the starting XI against his former club on Saturday.

Jeered and serenaded with some X-rated verses from a packed away section, Thomas was a man on a mission.

His leveller to make it 1-1 — an in-swinging cross which evaded everyone and drifted into the net — was fortunate but merited for his efforts.

He also whipped in the corner-kick for a disallowed Mark Connolly goal.

Thomas’ fiery, snarling celebration in front of the Killie faithful when Comrie levelled said it all.

For good or bad, through the highs and the lows, he is a force of nature.

Allan, key

Away from the bombast of Thomas, Pars youngster Paul Allan was arguably the best player on the pitch.

Making just his third Championship start for Dunfermline, he was composed, circulated possession and snapped into tackles.

Now 20 years of age, the Fife Elite Football Academy graduate has bulked up in recent months and possesses the physicality to shine.

Allan controls possession

In the context of playing in a central-midfield two alongside an ill Dan Pybus, against experienced SPFL campaigners Stephen McGinn and Blair Alston? The display was even more impressive.

When Graham Dorrans is fit again, it would now be a huge, contentious decision to drop Allan.

Voting with their feet

Any supporter who failed to be roused by the denouement at East End Park needs their pulse checked.

However, that should not hide the fact that the stadium was flat for the vast majority of the afternoon, and littered with empty seats.

The announced attendance of 4,095 was bolstered by a bumper travelling fanbase and numbers in the Norrie McCathie stand were visibly sparse.

That is understandable given Dunfermline have navigated the entire first quarter of the Championship campaign without a victory. Disenchantment abounds.

However, if any moment could prove to be a catalyst for the campaign, then it is surely Comrie’s stirring late strike.

A run of three matches in seven days begins next Saturday — Partick Thistle, Raith Rovers and Arbroath — and this winless streak must end.

