Dundee FC

4 Dundee talking points from their Scottish Cup win at Peterhead – Mr Cool, fortune favouring the Dee and striker worry

By George Cran
February 15 2022, 12.30pm
Clockwise from top left: Dundee skipper Charlie Adam celebrates, Josh Mulligan, Peterhead hit the post and Danny Mullen hobbles off.
The doom and gloom has lifted a little at Dens Park.

Things aren’t by any means perfect but there is a growing optimism better days are around the corner.

Maybe after the Celtic game anyway.

But, after Monday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup win at Peterhead, Dundee’s form since January 18 reads three victories, two draws and just one defeat in the last six.

Four clean sheets are in there also, though two of those were against League One opposition.

But what can we take from their Balmoor success?

Charlie Adam puts Dundee ahead from the spot against Peterhead.

Mr Cool

Niall McGinn was awarded the Man of the Match by the BBC and had a huge impact on the major moments of the game, involved for the penalty and scoring goal No 2.

Just as good, though, was Dundee skipper Charlie Adam – and surely his sunglasses should have tipped the MotM award in his favour?

After stroking home his first-half penalty, Adam grabbed a pair of specs from a fan in the crowd to enjoy the moment and went on to enjoy the rest of his evening.

As the match wore on, the class of the former Scotland midfielder stood out like a sore thumb – or more aptly a garish pair of sunglasses.

And the pass for McGinn’s goal was classic Adam, a long ball pinged over the defence landing right on the former Aberdeen man’s boot.

As we’ve seen for much of the season, when Charlie Adam is playing well, so are Dundee.

Luck

There was no doubting the luck went the way of the Dark Blues at Balmoor, however.

Peterhead were bright, energetic and the better side for much of the game.

But they couldn’t finish any of their good work unlike their Premiership opponents.

Ian Lawlor is saved by the post in the first half.

Hamish Ritchie cracked a shot off the inside of the post with the ball then rolling across the goal-line before spinning behind for a goal kick.

Then there was not much doubt over the award for Dundee’s penalty.

But, if that’s a spot-kick then surely Ian Lawlor’s panicky challenge on Ryan Duncan was too.

Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor looks worried after bringing down Ryan Duncan.

The stand-in goalie slipped after receiving a back pass before clearly taking out the on-loan Aberdeen man.

But there was no whistle and Dundee got another piece of luck.

Things have begun to go for the Dark Blues, sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Confidence

But sometimes you make your own fortune and across the entire squad, Dundee are in much better shape now than they were just a fortnight ago.

Despite the difficulties they had in gaining any real domination over their League One opponents, there were no poor performances.

Dundee’s Josh Mulligan celebrates putting his side 3-0 up.

The experience and quality of Adam and McGinn made the difference, Ryan Sweeney was strong at the back while Zeno Ibsen Rossi showed up well on debut.

And sub Josh Mulligan showed his ability with a superbly taken goal late on, his first ever Dundee goal.

Striker worry

Manager James McPake was quick to assure anyone that Danny Mullen’s injury was “just a bang” as the striker hobbled off at Balmoor.

However, it highlighted how short of recognised frontmen the squad is when Zak Rudden isn’t available.

Danny Mullen was subbed off late on after picking up an injury.

The new signing was cup-tied with McGinn taking his place up top. When Mullen went off Luke McCowan stepped in as striker.

So there are options but not ideal ones if Mullen or Rudden are out.

If Dundee are to get the better of Rangers in the quarter-final, having Mullen available is a must.

Dundee boss James McPake says he would have taken Rangers home draw ahead of Peterhead clash as he hails ‘objective complete’ for his Dark Blues at Balmoor

