Broughty Ferry flooding fears amid warnings of a fresh storm

Urgent action is being called for to combat ongoing flooding concerns in parts of Broughty Ferry.

There are also concerns that some drivers are treating flooded streets in the Dundee seaside area like an “Alton Towers water ride.”

Local councillor Craig Duncan is calling for action following torrential rain on Sunday caused severe flooding on Forthill Road, Cedar Road and Torridon Road.

‘It will only get worse’

With yet another warning for a further storm — Storm Dudley is due to hit on Wednesday — Mr Duncan is calling on Dundee City Council to take action.

Mr Duncan fears that as we see yet more storms affect the area, the flooding will only get worse.

He has also written to Police Scotland over his worries about drivers speeding through flooded streets.

Mr Duncan said he believes most of the flooding in the areas is caused by the council failing to clear gullies to allow rain water to be carried away.

Recurring problems

The problem has been discussed for several years now with reports as far back as 2016 calling for something to be done to ease the situation.

Mr Duncan also voiced concerns over flooding in the areas in 2019.

At that time he said the infrastructure wasn’t in place to cope with heavy rain.

Mr Duncan said: “Larger gullies were installed in these areas in recent years after I filed earlier complaints.

“These were installed to cope with heavy and prolonged rainfall but obviously water cannot access the sewer system if the gullies are blocked.

“I saw for myself at the weekend that the are clogged with leaves and other detritus.

“I have reported this to the council asking that the gullies be cleared as a matter of urgency since this is a very busy road and a bus route.”

Mr Duncan said that local residents have also contacted him about similar problems caused by choked gullies in Cedar Road and Torridon Road.

Lack of maintenance blamed

He said: “This issue is quite widespread and stems from insufficient basic maintenance — much more needs to be done to keep gullies clear.

“Flooding in freezing conditions will obviously exacerbate the issue. Meanwhile water obeys the laws of physics and if it cannot access the sewer system, it will simply pool and/or flow downhill into people’s properties.

“We have had four severe storms in the past three months and another is now forecast.

“We cannot afford to have these areas constantly flooding every time we have heavy rain.”

Drivers treat the floods like an ‘Alton Towers ride’

Mr Duncan said he had also contacted Police Scotland in relation to the behaviour of some drivers on the flooded roads.

He said: “I also reported the weekend flooding to the police in connection with the behaviour of some drivers.

“Some were speeding through the flood waters as if it were some sort of Alton Towers attraction with zero regards for pedestrians or other road users.

Their behaviour was simply astonishing as well as illegal.” Craig Duncan, Broughty Ferry councillor

“Their behaviour was simply astonishing as well as illegal.”

Inspector Chris Boath of Police Scotland said: “We are aware of concerns in the community around anti-social driving behaviour around Broughty Ferry.

“Officers regularly carry out patrols in the area and will deal with anybody believed to be driving inappropriately.

“I would ask members of the public to report any concerns to police on 101 as promptly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of the situation and it will be dealt with as soon as possible.”