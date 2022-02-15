Dundee boss James McPake provides update on Danny Mullen after striker hobbles off during win over Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee expect to have striker Danny Mullen fit and ready to face Celtic this weekend despite the striker limping off in the cup victory at Peterhead.

The Dark Blues eventually saw off a spirited Blue Toon performance with a 3-0 win at Balmoor to book a last eight place in the Scottish Cup.

With Zak Rudden cup-tied, Mullen was left as the club’s only recognised striker.

Niall McGinn, who has played up front previously in his career, stepped in for Rudden at Peterhead and got on the scoresheet.

But losing the battling qualities of Mullen for any length of time would be a blow for Dundee.

With five matches in the space of a fortnight coming up, keeping their attacking options fit will be vital.

He hobbled off with four minutes to go holding his back but manager James McPake isn’t worried about Mullen missing any game time.

“He should be OK, it’s just a bang,” the Dens boss said.

“Danny gets these sorts of injuries with the way he plays but we have plenty time before Sunday.

“It was important to get minutes into Niall McGinn as well, I’m delighted he was able to play 93 minutes.

“He did well and real credit to Josh Mulligan after coming on. He showed his quality in getting the third goal.

“That made it a comfortable night in the end but only when that went in did we know we were in the next round.”