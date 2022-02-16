Charlie Adam delivers message to James McPake and backs ex-Dundee boss for swift management return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee captain Charlie Adam has paid tribute to James McPake following his dismissal.

McPake was relieved of his duties as Dens Park boss on Wednesday afternoon, with the club citing the need for ‘a manager with additional experience’.

The Dark Blues sit second-bottom of the Premiership, having lost 14 of their 25 games since their promotion from the Championship last season.

However, McPake’s exit does come with Dundee enjoying a run of just one defeat in their last six outings.

Sad to see the manager leave the club today, a good man who will always be remembered at Dundee. I want to thank him for all he’s done on and off the pitch for me,I wish him well, I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s back in work pic.twitter.com/Ggl7mEBK2n — Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) February 16, 2022

And Dee die-hard Adam, who was brought to the club by McPake in the summer of 2020, has spoken of his ‘sadness’ at the news.

“Sad to see the manager leave the club,” tweeted the former Scotland midfielder. “A good man who will always be remembered at Dundee.

“I want to thank him for all he’s done on and off the pitch for me.

“I wish him well. I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s back in work.”

Successor?

McPake stepped up from his role as under-18s boss to become Dundee caretaker manager in May 2019.

He officially succeeded Jim McIntyre a matter of weeks later.

He guided the Dee back to the promised land of the Premiership following a successful playoff campaign in 2021.

Jack Ross is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace McPake in the Dens Park hot-seat.

The likes of Kevin Thomson, Gordon Strachan and Derek Adams have all been listed as runners and riders.