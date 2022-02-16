Charlie Adam delivers message to James McPake and backs ex-Dundee boss for swift management return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam delivers message to James McPake and backs ex-Dundee boss for swift management return

By Alan Temple
February 16 2022, 5.03pm
Happier times: Adam and McPake
Dundee captain Charlie Adam has paid tribute to James McPake following his dismissal.

McPake was relieved of his duties as Dens Park boss on Wednesday afternoon, with the club citing the need for ‘a manager with additional experience’.

The Dark Blues sit second-bottom of the Premiership, having lost 14 of their 25 games since their promotion from the Championship last season.

However, McPake’s exit does come with Dundee enjoying a run of just one defeat in their last six outings.

And Dee die-hard Adam, who was brought to the club by McPake in the summer of 2020, has spoken of his ‘sadness’ at the news.

“Sad to see the manager leave the club,” tweeted the former Scotland midfielder. “A good man who will always be remembered at Dundee.

“I want to thank him for all he’s done on and off the pitch for me.

“I wish him well. I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s back in work.”

Successor?

McPake stepped up from his role as under-18s boss to become Dundee caretaker manager in May 2019.

He officially succeeded Jim McIntyre a matter of weeks later. 

He guided the Dee back to the promised land of the Premiership following a successful playoff campaign in 2021.

Jack Ross is the bookmakers’ favourite to replace McPake in the Dens Park hot-seat.

The likes of Kevin Thomson, Gordon Strachan and Derek Adams have all been listed as runners and riders.

