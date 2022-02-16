Dundee manager odds: Jack Ross leads names tipped to replace James McPake at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee manager odds: Jack Ross leads names tipped to replace James McPake at Dens Park

By Sean Hamilton
February 16 2022, 4.41pm Updated: February 16 2022, 5.13pm
Jack Ross, Gordon Strachan and Kevin Thomson are all in the early betting to become next Dundee manager
Speculation has already begun over who will replace James McPake as Dundee manager – and the odds have been calculated by the bookies.

McPake was sacked on Wednesday after three years in charge at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues announced the move in a lengthy statement, hailing their former player’s efforts in the dugout.

But they also appeared to drop a hint as to their future direction of travel by saying: “At this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience.”

Fans and prospective punters have wasted no time in taking to social media to talk through the runners and riders.

And Scots bookmaker McBookie has put together a quickfire betting market – containing some blockbuster names.

Former Hibs boss Jack Ross is on the market.

Jack Ross

Jack Ross leads the early betting with a starting price of 2/1.

The former Hibs and St Mirren manager has been out of work since being sacked by the Easter Road side in December.

Hibs fans turned on Ross by the end of his short tenure at the club, but in his only full season he delivered a third place Premiership finish and trips to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final and League Cup semi-final.

He previously led Sunderland to the English League One play-off final and St Mirren to the Championship title, at which time he was courted by Dundee to take over from Paul Hartley.

Ross opted to stick with the Buddies and Neil McCann was appointed by the Dark Blues in the summer of 2017.

Kevin Thomson

Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson

Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson is listed as a 5/1 shot by McBookie for the Dundee hot seat.

The ex-Rangers, Hibs and Middlesbrough midfielder is no stranger to Dundee, having played for the Dark Blues between 2014 and 2016.

Appointed club captain by Paul Hartley, he made 38 appearances for the Dee during an injury-hit spell.

After ending his playing career he moved into coaching at Rangers’ academy before taking charge at Kelty in May of last year. His side are top of League Two.

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan alongside Dundee chief John Nelms
Gordon Strachan has been given odds of 6/1 by McBookie to take over from McPake at Dens Park.

The former Celtic, Scotland, Southampton and Coventry manager has been Dundee’s technical director since July 2019.

Tasked with setting strategic goals for the club’s academy, he was in the news earlier this season after agreeing to take on a “short-term consultancy role” with Celtic, in addition to his work at Dens.

Strachan has an unmatchable managerial pedigree amongst the early candidates, but has not stepped into a dugout since resigning his charge of the Scottish national team in 2017.

Charlie Adam

Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam’s odds to take over as boss are listed as 7/1.

The lifelong Dark Blues fan would doubtless consider it an honour to take charge of the club he supports, but his lack of top team managerial experience does not seem to chime with the club’s stated desire for pedigree.

Nevertheless, he remains an interesting outside bet.

Derek Adams

Derek Adams.

Joining Charlie Adam at 7/1 with McBookie is Derek Adams.

The former Ross County boss is looking for work after parting company with Bradford City.

His stint with the Bantams lasted just eight months and, after departing, the 46-year-old said: “If they’re going to get a new manager in they’re not going to get a manager as successful as myself in the door.

“That’s obvious to everyone, because my record is up there with everyone’s in League Two.”

Neil Lennon

Celtic boss Neil Lennon.
Coming in at 10/1 is Neil Lennon.

Former Celtic boss Lennon has been linked with jobs at Sunderland and Aberdeen in recent weeks as he emerges back onto the scene.

Lennon left Celtic just under a year ago after Celtic’s 10-in-a-row campaign was derailed, with the Hoops 18 points behind Rangers in the title race.

Nevertheless, he has achieved plenty of success as a manager with the Hoops over the years, as well as with Hibs, whom he led to the Championship title in 2017, before steering them into the Europa League the following season.

