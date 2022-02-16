Dundee manager odds: Jack Ross leads names tipped to replace James McPake at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Speculation has already begun over who will replace James McPake as Dundee manager – and the odds have been calculated by the bookies.

McPake was sacked on Wednesday after three years in charge at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues announced the move in a lengthy statement, hailing their former player’s efforts in the dugout.

But they also appeared to drop a hint as to their future direction of travel by saying: “At this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience.”

Fans and prospective punters have wasted no time in taking to social media to talk through the runners and riders.

And Scots bookmaker McBookie has put together a quickfire betting market – containing some blockbuster names.

Jack Ross

Jack Ross leads the early betting with a starting price of 2/1.

The former Hibs and St Mirren manager has been out of work since being sacked by the Easter Road side in December.

Hibs fans turned on Ross by the end of his short tenure at the club, but in his only full season he delivered a third place Premiership finish and trips to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final and League Cup semi-final.

He previously led Sunderland to the English League One play-off final and St Mirren to the Championship title, at which time he was courted by Dundee to take over from Paul Hartley.

Ross opted to stick with the Buddies and Neil McCann was appointed by the Dark Blues in the summer of 2017.

Kevin Thomson

Kelty Hearts boss Kevin Thomson is listed as a 5/1 shot by McBookie for the Dundee hot seat.

The ex-Rangers, Hibs and Middlesbrough midfielder is no stranger to Dundee, having played for the Dark Blues between 2014 and 2016.

Appointed club captain by Paul Hartley, he made 38 appearances for the Dee during an injury-hit spell.

After ending his playing career he moved into coaching at Rangers’ academy before taking charge at Kelty in May of last year. His side are top of League Two.

Gordon Strachan

Gordon Strachan has been given odds of 6/1 by McBookie to take over from McPake at Dens Park.

The former Celtic, Scotland, Southampton and Coventry manager has been Dundee’s technical director since July 2019.

Tasked with setting strategic goals for the club’s academy, he was in the news earlier this season after agreeing to take on a “short-term consultancy role” with Celtic, in addition to his work at Dens.

Strachan has an unmatchable managerial pedigree amongst the early candidates, but has not stepped into a dugout since resigning his charge of the Scottish national team in 2017.

Charlie Adam

Dundee captain Charlie Adam’s odds to take over as boss are listed as 7/1.

The lifelong Dark Blues fan would doubtless consider it an honour to take charge of the club he supports, but his lack of top team managerial experience does not seem to chime with the club’s stated desire for pedigree.

Nevertheless, he remains an interesting outside bet.

Derek Adams

Joining Charlie Adam at 7/1 with McBookie is Derek Adams.

The former Ross County boss is looking for work after parting company with Bradford City.

His stint with the Bantams lasted just eight months and, after departing, the 46-year-old said: “If they’re going to get a new manager in they’re not going to get a manager as successful as myself in the door.

“That’s obvious to everyone, because my record is up there with everyone’s in League Two.”

Neil Lennon

Coming in at 10/1 is Neil Lennon.

Former Celtic boss Lennon has been linked with jobs at Sunderland and Aberdeen in recent weeks as he emerges back onto the scene.

Lennon left Celtic just under a year ago after Celtic’s 10-in-a-row campaign was derailed, with the Hoops 18 points behind Rangers in the title race.

Nevertheless, he has achieved plenty of success as a manager with the Hoops over the years, as well as with Hibs, whom he led to the Championship title in 2017, before steering them into the Europa League the following season.