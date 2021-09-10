Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dual Dundee and Celtic roles for Gordon Strachan ‘cleared’ by Scottish FA

By Scott Lorimer
September 10 2021, 9.34am Updated: September 10 2021, 10.00am
Gordon Strachan has been given the green light to carry out his roles at Celtic and Dundee.
Gordon Strachan has been given the green light by the Scottish FA to continue a consultancy role at Celtic while being Dundee’s technical director, according to reports.

It was announced the former Scotland manager was given the three-month role at the Parkhead side on August 10.

Critics claimed there was a conflict of interest with Strachan having influence in two Premiership clubs, citing article 13 of the SFA rulebook.

Gordon Strachan started his career at Dundee in 1974.

However, the 64-year-old, who started his footballing career at the Dens Park side, has been cleared by the country’s football governing body, with article 13 only relating to the ownership of clubs, according to the Scottish Sun.

Celtic bosses have assured the SFA Strachan’s remit is limited to reviewing the academy set-up, B-team and women’s team and he will no influence over the men’s first team.

Despite the apparent controversy, Dundee’s head of academy Stephen Wright never saw any issue with the Celtic job.

He recently told The Courier: “Gordon is still very much involved.

“He spoke to me when the Celtic thing came up and assured me he’d still be doing everything he does for us to help the coaches and the players.

“He’s been around, helping the coaches and it’s great for us. We learn so much from just an hour with Gordon Strachan on the training pitch.

“We are very lucky to have him around.”

