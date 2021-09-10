Dual Dundee and Celtic roles for Gordon Strachan ‘cleared’ by Scottish FA

Gordon Strachan has been given the green light by the Scottish FA to continue a consultancy role at Celtic while being Dundee’s technical director, according to reports.

It was announced the former Scotland manager was given the three-month role at the Parkhead side on August 10.

Critics claimed there was a conflict of interest with Strachan having influence in two Premiership clubs, citing article 13 of the SFA rulebook.

However, the 64-year-old, who started his footballing career at the Dens Park side, has been cleared by the country’s football governing body, with article 13 only relating to the ownership of clubs, according to the Scottish Sun.

Celtic bosses have assured the SFA Strachan’s remit is limited to reviewing the academy set-up, B-team and women’s team and he will no influence over the men’s first team.

Despite the apparent controversy, Dundee’s head of academy Stephen Wright never saw any issue with the Celtic job.

Really enjoyed this chat with Stephen Wright about his time as a youth player 👀Almost signed for Dundee

🥸 Jocky Scott taking Dee youth training

🙌Alex Ferguson and Archie Knox at Aberdeen

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scotland squad with Strachan – GS doesn't remember tho…

🗓️Future for Dens academy https://t.co/8zr4x3wyGk — George Cran (@di_cranio) February 9, 2021

He recently told The Courier: “Gordon is still very much involved.

“He spoke to me when the Celtic thing came up and assured me he’d still be doing everything he does for us to help the coaches and the players.

“He’s been around, helping the coaches and it’s great for us. We learn so much from just an hour with Gordon Strachan on the training pitch.

“We are very lucky to have him around.”