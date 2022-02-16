UK animal disease control and research given £200m boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK animal disease control and research given £200m boost

By Gemma Mackie
February 16 2022, 5.00pm
APHA was integral in controlling the devastating outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease in 2001.

The UK Government has announced plans for a £200 million upgrade to its animal disease control and research facilities.

Defra said the money will be spent on a state-of-the-art revamp of the Animal and Plant Health Agency‘s (APHA) scientific laboratories at Weybridge on the outskirts of London.

It said new equipment and specialist testing facilities at Weybridge would help APHA scientists identify pathogens for existing and emerging threats posed by diseases spread by animals, and maintain high biosecurity standards against Bovine TB, Salmonella and avian flu.

“The UK is a world leader when it comes to science and biosecurity,” said Defra Biosecurity Minister, Lord Benyon.

“I have seen for myself the remarkable work done by APHA in responding to the recent outbreak of Avian Influenza, and in paving the way for field trials of a cattle vaccine against Bovine Tuberculosis.

Lord Benyon.

“This investment builds on a long-term programme to future-proof our animal health capabilities, and ensure that we are at the forefront of defence against future pandemics.”

Defra’s chief scientific advisor, Gideon Henderson, welcomed the investment and said: “This substantial investment in APHA’s capability recognises the essential role of this government laboratory, and will enable its excellent scientists to continue at the forefront of research and policy to protect the country, boosting our resilience and strengthening our understanding of health risks to, and from, animals and plants.”

APHA chief executive, Ian Hewett, said the agency’s Weybridge facility provided international assurance in the UK’s biosecurity capability to protect the health of animals and people, and underpin trade relations.

He said: “As a result of this funding, work is already underway to transform the campus, paving the way for a future science hub which supports our international reputation as experts in animal science and well-prepared national disease control.”

Mr Hewitt said the investment will also allow scientists to manage outbreaks and conduct research in parallel, which will help to control and eradicate animal and plant diseases whilst reducing the risks from new ones.

