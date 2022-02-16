Too Good To Go: The 15 items I got in my £5 bag from Polish grocery store Polski Sklep Kubus in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Too Good To Go: The 15 items I got in my £5 bag from Polish grocery store Polski Sklep Kubus in Dundee

By Mariam Okhai
February 16 2022, 5.00pm
Polski Sklep Kubus Dundee

Picking up my second Too Good To Go bag, this time I headed for Polski Sklep Kubus located in Dundee to collect a bag of goodies.

After a great success from my first Too Good To Go bag I decided to search on the app to get another one. This time around I noticed local Polish convenience store Polski Sklep Kubus had posted that it had a few bags for collection, so I jumped at the chance and secured one.

Located in Hilltown in Dundee, this place was a bit further away from my last Too Good To Go bag location at Mezzaluna in the city centre.

I reserved my bag in the morning and made the trip up to the grocery and convenience store in the late afternoon.

Polski Sklep Kubus
Too Good To Go bag outside Polski Sklep Kubus.

Having never been into a Polish grocery store, I was amazed at the amount of products available and the range of meats and bakes which were all Polish delicacies.

I was greeted by a lovely man who packed up my Too Good To Go bag and answered any questions I had about the polish treats at the entrance.

What was in my Too Good To Go bag?

I was handed a plastic carrier bag with 15 items from the store, all with Polish labelling but with some brands that I recognised.

My bag inside contained one strawberry, one blueberry and three chocolate yoghurts, one large cabbage, eight bottles of strawberry and blueberry Danone yoghurt drinks, and a tub of salted herring.

I found the owner of the shop very friendly and although the bag was not recyclable, it will definitely come in handy when doing my weekly shop.

Polski Sklep Kubus
Inside my Too Good To Go bag.

General pricing of the items

Each item was individually priced and so I have totalled each as follows:

  • Large cabbage: £1.50
  • 8 x Danone drinks: £7.12
  • 3 x chocolate yoghurts: £1.80
  • Blueberry and strawberry yoghurts: 98p
  • Salted herring: £2.90

Total cost: £4.44

Total savings: £9.86

Was it worth it?

Having saved almost £10 on around 15 items, it was quite the bargain and I felt as though it was good value for money.

It was nice to be able to try food from a different county, and also learn about the types of foods that Polish people eat.

Posted by Polski Sklep Kubus Dundee on Saturday, 5 February 2022

I look forward to going back to Polski Sklep Kubus to try some of their desserts and get some everyday groceries to use for cooking.

I will definitely be ordering again in the future for some more surprise bags, and would encourage others to do the same.

Address: Polski Sklep Kubus, Hilltown, Dundee, DD3 7AQ

