Too Good To Go: The 15 items I got in my £5 bag from Polish grocery store Polski Sklep Kubus in Dundee

Picking up my second Too Good To Go bag, this time I headed for Polski Sklep Kubus located in Dundee to collect a bag of goodies.

After a great success from my first Too Good To Go bag I decided to search on the app to get another one. This time around I noticed local Polish convenience store Polski Sklep Kubus had posted that it had a few bags for collection, so I jumped at the chance and secured one.

Located in Hilltown in Dundee, this place was a bit further away from my last Too Good To Go bag location at Mezzaluna in the city centre.

I reserved my bag in the morning and made the trip up to the grocery and convenience store in the late afternoon.

Having never been into a Polish grocery store, I was amazed at the amount of products available and the range of meats and bakes which were all Polish delicacies.

I was greeted by a lovely man who packed up my Too Good To Go bag and answered any questions I had about the polish treats at the entrance.

What was in my Too Good To Go bag?

I was handed a plastic carrier bag with 15 items from the store, all with Polish labelling but with some brands that I recognised.

My bag inside contained one strawberry, one blueberry and three chocolate yoghurts, one large cabbage, eight bottles of strawberry and blueberry Danone yoghurt drinks, and a tub of salted herring.

I found the owner of the shop very friendly and although the bag was not recyclable, it will definitely come in handy when doing my weekly shop.

General pricing of the items

Each item was individually priced and so I have totalled each as follows:

Large cabbage: £1.50

8 x Danone drinks: £7.12

3 x chocolate yoghurts: £1.80

Blueberry and strawberry yoghurts: 98p

Salted herring: £2.90

Total cost: £4.44

Total savings: £9.86

Was it worth it?

Having saved almost £10 on around 15 items, it was quite the bargain and I felt as though it was good value for money.

It was nice to be able to try food from a different county, and also learn about the types of foods that Polish people eat.

I look forward to going back to Polski Sklep Kubus to try some of their desserts and get some everyday groceries to use for cooking.

I will definitely be ordering again in the future for some more surprise bags, and would encourage others to do the same.

Address: Polski Sklep Kubus, Hilltown, Dundee, DD3 7AQ

