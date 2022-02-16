EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United ‘still in contract talks’ with Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has revealed the club are still in contract talks with star duo Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes.

Siegrist and Harkes are out of contract in the summer and have been linked with moves away from Tannadice.

Keeper Siegrist, 30, has become a firm fans’ favourite over the last few years with a string of top displays for United.

And midfielder Harkes, 26, has weighed in with key goals this term to help United claim wins over Aberdeen, Dundee and Partick Thistle, and a draw at Celtic Park.

Siegrist has been linked with moves to both Celtic and Rangers and Harkes has been reportedly attracting interest from England.

The pair have continued to perform to a very high level for United in recent weeks.

And with Harkes speaking of his ‘settled life in Scotland’ earlier this week, United haven’t yet given up on negotiations.

“We are still in contract talks with Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes,” said Asghar.

“Clearly, we’d love them to stay on as Dundee United players.

“But I also realise they have done fantastically well for us.

“So, if they become free agents, there will be opportunities elsewhere for them.

“Ian has been here since 2019 and Benji since 2018.

“They have already given us good service but we’d love them to be here next season.”