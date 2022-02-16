EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United ‘still in contract talks’ with Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Asghar reveals Dundee United ‘still in contract talks’ with Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes

By Ewan Smith
February 16 2022, 5.05pm Updated: February 16 2022, 5.31pm
Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes are still in contract negotiations with Dundee United
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has revealed the club are still in contract talks with star duo Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes.

Siegrist and Harkes are out of contract in the summer and have been linked with moves away from Tannadice.

Keeper Siegrist, 30, has become a firm fans’ favourite over the last few years with a string of top displays for United.

Benjamin Siegrist has been outstanding for Dundee United this season

And midfielder Harkes, 26, has weighed in with key goals this term to help United claim wins over Aberdeen, Dundee and Partick Thistle, and a draw at Celtic Park.

Siegrist has been linked with moves to both Celtic and Rangers and Harkes has been reportedly attracting interest from England.

The pair have continued to perform to a very high level for United in recent weeks.

And with Harkes speaking of his ‘settled life in Scotland’ earlier this week, United haven’t yet given up on negotiations.

“We are still in contract talks with Benjamin Siegrist and Ian Harkes,” said Asghar.

“Clearly, we’d love them to stay on as Dundee United players.

27/06/19 UNIVERSITY OF ST ANDREWS Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar
“But I also realise they have done fantastically well for us.

“So, if they become free agents, there will be opportunities elsewhere for them.

“Ian has been here since 2019 and Benji since 2018.

“They have already given us good service but we’d love them to be here next season.”

