Ian Harkes discusses Partick’s ‘public park’ and his settled life in Scotland after Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Harkes sported bright white Nike trainers as he hopped across the Partick pitch to wax-lyrical about his stunning Scottish Cup winner.

Moments earlier he’d been part of a Dundee United side that dug deep in the Firhill quagmire to help his team claim a quarter-final place.

It wasn’t pretty but it was pretty effective stuff from United.

Harkes doesn’t score many but he netted yet another crucial goal for the Tannadice men on Saturday.

So far this term he has netted winners against Aberdeen and Dundee, an equaliser at Celtic and the only goal against Jags.

And the fact United were able to mix up their game to keep Partick out shows this side are made of stern stuff.

When asked if he’d ever played on a pitch like Partick’s, Harkes said: “Yeah in public parks and maybe for Sunday League but that was tough.

“We knew we had to prepare ourselves, get our heads around it and not make excuses.

“But when you get here and you see it, you can’t ignore how tough it is going to be.

🗣"It's always important, we're always chasing the Cup. We want to get back to those days of Dundee United doing well in the Cup. We want to give the fans something to cheer about" 🇺🇸 @Ian_Harkes is up for the @ScottishCup#UnitedTogether | #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/Ikui5RrIoM — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 12, 2022

“You knew it was going to be one of those days.

“When we were out for the warm-up we couldn’t move.

“We were trying to run across the pitch and getting stuck in the sand and the mud.

“So we knew it was going to be tough. We have been on a long stretch of games. This was the final push so we had to get through it.”

Ian Harkes discusses Dundee United future

Harkes has rediscovered the early season form that made him one of the first picks on the teamsheet.

He looks happy in the United midfield alongside Dylan Levitt and Kevin McDonald.

And while the American has yet to settle his future – with his contract up in the summer – he has reiterated his commitment to the cause.

“There are discussions with the club and my agent,” said Harkes.

What a strike 🚀 Ian Harkes puts Dundee United in the lead! pic.twitter.com/5Wtafsa8xS — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 19, 2021

“I am delighted with the club and how I fit into the team.

“I just want to focus on the next period of games and push on.

“That is the only way I know how to play. I am going to give everything to this team and to the guys round about me.

“I have really enjoyed it here. My wife and I have made good lives here.

“The weather is tough for her as she is from California but we have really enjoyed it.”