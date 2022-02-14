Ian Harkes discusses Partick’s ‘public park’ and his settled life in Scotland after Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ian Harkes discusses Partick’s ‘public park’ and his settled life in Scotland after Dundee United’s Scottish Cup win

By Ewan Smith
February 14 2022, 8.00am
Ian Harkes applauds Dundee United fans after the win over Partick Thistle
Ian Harkes applauds Dundee United fans after the win over Partick Thistle

Ian Harkes sported bright white Nike trainers as he hopped across the Partick pitch to wax-lyrical about his stunning Scottish Cup winner.

Moments earlier he’d been part of a Dundee United side that dug deep in the Firhill quagmire to help his team claim a quarter-final place.

It wasn’t pretty but it was pretty effective stuff from United.

Harkes doesn’t score many but he netted yet another crucial goal for the Tannadice men on Saturday.

So far this term he has netted winners against Aberdeen and Dundee, an equaliser at Celtic and the only goal against Jags.

Ian Hakes gave Dundee United the lead at Partick Thistle

And the fact United were able to mix up their game to keep Partick out shows this side are made of stern stuff.

When asked if he’d ever played on a pitch like Partick’s, Harkes said: “Yeah in public parks and maybe for Sunday League but that was tough.

“We knew we had to prepare ourselves, get our heads around it and not make excuses.

“But when you get here and you see it, you can’t ignore how tough it is going to be.

“You knew it was going to be one of those days.

“When we were out for the warm-up we couldn’t move.

“We were trying to run across the pitch and getting stuck in the sand and the mud.

“So we knew it was going to be tough.  We have been on a long stretch of games. This was the final push so we had to get through it.”

Ian Harkes discusses Dundee United future

Ian Harkes has enjoyed his time at Dundee United

Harkes has rediscovered the early season form that made him one of the first picks on the teamsheet.

He looks happy in the United midfield alongside Dylan Levitt and Kevin McDonald.

And while the American has yet to settle his future – with his contract up in the summer – he has reiterated his commitment to the cause.

“There are discussions with the club and my agent,” said Harkes.

“I am delighted with the club and how I fit into the team.

“I just want to focus on the next period of games and push on.

“That is the only way I know how to play. I am going to give everything to this team and to the guys round about me.

“I have really enjoyed it here. My wife and I have made good lives here.

“The weather is tough for her as she is from California but we have really enjoyed it.”

