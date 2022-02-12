Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 1: Incredible Ian Harkes strike seals United’s place in Scottish Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 1: Incredible Ian Harkes strike seals United’s place in Scottish Cup quarter-final

By Ewan Smith
February 12 2022, 4.52pm Updated: February 12 2022, 5.09pm
Ian Hakes gave Dundee United the lead at Partick Thistle
Ian Harkes netted another crucial Dundee United goal as they saw off a plucky Partick Thistle to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Harkes doesn’t score many goals but when he does they are normally important.

His strikes this term had already helped United beat Aberdeen, Dundee and draw with Celtic.

And his stunning first half effort was enough to seal a last eight place for the Tannadice side.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts outlined his Scottish Cup ambitions on the eve of this clash.

United reached the semi-final last year under Micky Mellon but crashed out with a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian.

Dundee United faced a battle on the Partick Thistle pitch

But this was never going to be easy on a widely criticised Firhill pitch.

An early morning deluge of rain wrecked the pitch even further and it’s no surprise Partick boss Ian McCall wants it replaced.

Courts fielded the same side that beat Motherwell 2-0 in midweek to move into fourth place.

But this was always going to be battle on this surface.

It wasn’t just the Partick pitch that was posing problems for United, it was the home players too.

The hosts looked pumped up for this one from the off and took the game to United.

Scott Tiffoney had their first chance in 20 minutes as he fizzed a long-range effort over the top.

Dundee United star Ilmari Niskanen trips on the boggy Partick Thistle pitch

Ian Harkes’ stunner puts Dundee United ahead at Partick Thistle

Then, moments later, former United striker Brian Graham was denied the opener.

Graham cut in from the right before having his low effort blocked on the line by Ryan Edwards.

But United took the lead through Harkes on 34 minutes.

It may have been against the run of play but the goal was a thing of beauty.

The American unleashed an unstoppable half-volley beyond Jags keeper Jamie Sneddon from 25 yards to put the visitors in front at the break.

Ian Harkes celebrates his goal with Ryan Edwards as Dundee United take the lead at Partick Thistle

Partick started the second half with a purpose and only a brilliant stop from Benjamin Siegrist kept United ahead.

Kevin Holt’s chip from the edge of the box was turned over by Siegrist.

Siegrist then blocked from Graham after a Tiffoney effort set up the Jags number nine.

At the other end, Tony Watt could have done better with his finish as sent a 15 yard effort over when he had time to pick his spot.

But United had to rely on a stunning fingertip save from Siegrist to deny ex-Tannadice star Cammy Smith a late leveller.

Partick Thistle v Dundee United teams

Partick Thistle: Sneddon; McKenna, Hendrie, Holt, Mayo, Crawford (Murray 86), Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham (MacIver 67), Docherty, Jaubiak (Smith 76). Subs: Firth, Turner, Smith, Bell, Murray, Stanway.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Niskanen, Butcher (Meekison 83), Edwards, Graham, Levitt (Clark 74), Harkes, McDonald (McMann 53), Watt, McNulty. Subs: Erikssson; Mulgrew,  Akinola, Neilson, Mochrie, Moore, MacLeod, Cudjoe.

Referee – John Beaton

Calum Butcher: My son plays with runners-up medal but I’d love a Scottish Cup winner’s one with Dundee United

