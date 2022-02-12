Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 1: Incredible Ian Harkes strike seals United’s place in Scottish Cup quarter-final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Harkes netted another crucial Dundee United goal as they saw off a plucky Partick Thistle to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Harkes doesn’t score many goals but when he does they are normally important.

His strikes this term had already helped United beat Aberdeen, Dundee and draw with Celtic.

And his stunning first half effort was enough to seal a last eight place for the Tannadice side.

Dundee United boss Tam Courts outlined his Scottish Cup ambitions on the eve of this clash.

United reached the semi-final last year under Micky Mellon but crashed out with a 2-0 defeat to Hibernian.

But this was never going to be easy on a widely criticised Firhill pitch.

An early morning deluge of rain wrecked the pitch even further and it’s no surprise Partick boss Ian McCall wants it replaced.

Courts fielded the same side that beat Motherwell 2-0 in midweek to move into fourth place.

🆕📋 | Here's how we line-up for our @ScottishCup Fifth Round tie against @PartickThistle this afternoon… 🍊 McDonald keeps his place

🦁 Graham looks for fourth clean sheet in a row

❌ No changes from Wednesday#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/j9ZqAbPfRA — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 12, 2022

But this was always going to be battle on this surface.

It wasn’t just the Partick pitch that was posing problems for United, it was the home players too.

The hosts looked pumped up for this one from the off and took the game to United.

Scott Tiffoney had their first chance in 20 minutes as he fizzed a long-range effort over the top.

Ian Harkes’ stunner puts Dundee United ahead at Partick Thistle

Then, moments later, former United striker Brian Graham was denied the opener.

Graham cut in from the right before having his low effort blocked on the line by Ryan Edwards.

But United took the lead through Harkes on 34 minutes.

It may have been against the run of play but the goal was a thing of beauty.

The American unleashed an unstoppable half-volley beyond Jags keeper Jamie Sneddon from 25 yards to put the visitors in front at the break.

Partick started the second half with a purpose and only a brilliant stop from Benjamin Siegrist kept United ahead.

Kevin Holt’s chip from the edge of the box was turned over by Siegrist.

Siegrist then blocked from Graham after a Tiffoney effort set up the Jags number nine.

At the other end, Tony Watt could have done better with his finish as sent a 15 yard effort over when he had time to pick his spot.

But United had to rely on a stunning fingertip save from Siegrist to deny ex-Tannadice star Cammy Smith a late leveller.

Partick Thistle v Dundee United teams

Partick Thistle: Sneddon; McKenna, Hendrie, Holt, Mayo, Crawford (Murray 86), Tiffoney, Bannigan, Graham (MacIver 67), Docherty, Jaubiak (Smith 76). Subs: Firth, Turner, Smith, Bell, Murray, Stanway.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Niskanen, Butcher (Meekison 83), Edwards, Graham, Levitt (Clark 74), Harkes, McDonald (McMann 53), Watt, McNulty. Subs: Erikssson; Mulgrew, Akinola, Neilson, Mochrie, Moore, MacLeod, Cudjoe.

Referee – John Beaton