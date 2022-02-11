Tam Courts cites ‘respect’ for Ian McCall and reveals pep talks with ex-Dundee United boss ahead of Partick cup tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts cites ‘respect’ for Ian McCall and reveals pep talks with ex-Dundee United boss ahead of Partick cup tie

By Ewan Smith
February 11 2022, 10.27pm
Tam Courts has revealed his huge respect for former Dundee United boss Ian McCall
Tam Courts has revealed his huge respect for former Dundee United boss Ian McCall

Tam Courts has huge respect for Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall and has revealed he called up the ex-Dundee United boss for advice.

Courts will take his United side to face McCall’s Partick Thistle in Saturday’s last 16 Scottish Cup clash at Firhill.

Courts is full of admiration for McCall who is enjoying his 25th year in management.

McCall took charge of United between 2003 and 2005 and led them to a top six finish in his first season.

He was sacked with the club embroiled in a relegation battle towards the end of his tenure but has had a hugely successful coaching career since.

And as United prepare for the trip to Glasgow, Courts has praised the hugely experienced Jags manager.

“You go up against Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock or top managers every week in the Premiership,” said Courts.

“Ian McCall is right up there.

“He’s a manager who has been good with his time towards me this season.

“He’s texted me a couple of times this year and I’ve had a few conversations with him.

Tam Courts is looking ahead to Saturday’s Scottish Cup tie with Partick Thistle

“I have total respect for Ian McCall as a manager and for Partick as a team.

“At the start of the season he had managed a couple of the players I inherited here.

“I took on board his experience of managing these players and how he got the best out of them in certain situations.

“He was absolutely first class and is a guy I have a lot of respect for.”

Tam Courts: Hampden heartache is driving Dundee United on

Dundee United star Ryan Edwards suffered Hampden heartache as his side lost to Hibernian in last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final

That respect will go out of the window for 90 minutes as United attempt to book their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

The Tannadice side reached the semi-final last year but lost 2-0 to Hibernian.

But they are driven on by that disappointment as they take the next step on the road to Hampden.

“When I first got the job I prioritised the Premier Sports Cup because we hadn’t got through the group stages in three seasons,” added Courts.

“I was pretty adamant that was something I wanted to do.

“Getting to the quarter finals is a huge incentive.

“And maybe doing better than last year – where we got to the semi-final – would be very attractive to everyone.

“When I say maybe, I mean definitely. There is a really strong appetite from the players to go one stage better than they did last year.

“They felt a little bit underwhelmed by that performance last year.”

Charlie Mulgrew is edging closer towards full fitness but Adrian Sporle is still out.

Kieran Freeman could be out until early March as he returns from the injury sustained in the Dundee derby.

United have also allowed young defender Layton Bisland to join Brechin City on loan until the end of the season.

Dundee United star Kevin McDonald backs Manchester United loanee Dylan Levitt to thrive on the big stage

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]