Tam Courts cites ‘respect’ for Ian McCall and reveals pep talks with ex-Dundee United boss ahead of Partick cup tie

Tam Courts has huge respect for Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall and has revealed he called up the ex-Dundee United boss for advice.

Courts will take his United side to face McCall’s Partick Thistle in Saturday’s last 16 Scottish Cup clash at Firhill.

Courts is full of admiration for McCall who is enjoying his 25th year in management.

McCall took charge of United between 2003 and 2005 and led them to a top six finish in his first season.

He was sacked with the club embroiled in a relegation battle towards the end of his tenure but has had a hugely successful coaching career since.

Thistle manager Ian McCall spoke to our #JagZone team following tonight's 3-3 draw with Inverness in the cinch Championship. Log in to watch now. — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) February 9, 2022

And as United prepare for the trip to Glasgow, Courts has praised the hugely experienced Jags manager.

“You go up against Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock or top managers every week in the Premiership,” said Courts.

“Ian McCall is right up there.

“He’s a manager who has been good with his time towards me this season.

“He’s texted me a couple of times this year and I’ve had a few conversations with him.

“I have total respect for Ian McCall as a manager and for Partick as a team.

“At the start of the season he had managed a couple of the players I inherited here.

“I took on board his experience of managing these players and how he got the best out of them in certain situations.

“He was absolutely first class and is a guy I have a lot of respect for.”

That respect will go out of the window for 90 minutes as United attempt to book their place in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

The Tannadice side reached the semi-final last year but lost 2-0 to Hibernian.

But they are driven on by that disappointment as they take the next step on the road to Hampden.

“When I first got the job I prioritised the Premier Sports Cup because we hadn’t got through the group stages in three seasons,” added Courts.

ℹ️ Make sure to read up on all the essentials for our @ScottishCup Fifth Round tie at Firhill tomorrow ⤵️ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 11, 2022

“I was pretty adamant that was something I wanted to do.

“Getting to the quarter finals is a huge incentive.

“And maybe doing better than last year – where we got to the semi-final – would be very attractive to everyone.

“When I say maybe, I mean definitely. There is a really strong appetite from the players to go one stage better than they did last year.

“They felt a little bit underwhelmed by that performance last year.”

Charlie Mulgrew is edging closer towards full fitness but Adrian Sporle is still out.

Kieran Freeman could be out until early March as he returns from the injury sustained in the Dundee derby.

United have also allowed young defender Layton Bisland to join Brechin City on loan until the end of the season.