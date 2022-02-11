Stewart Petrie targets second spot with win over Airdrieonians as Montrose stalwart faces late fitness check

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stewart Petrie targets second spot with win over Airdrieonians as Montrose stalwart faces late fitness check

By Scott Lorimer
February 11 2022, 10.30pm
Terry Masson faces a late fitness test as Stewart Petrie hopes Montrose will return to winning ways.
Stewart Petrie is urging his side to return to winning ways this weekend as Montrose travel to Airdrieonians in a crunch fixture.

It’s second versus third with Mo having the opportunity to leapfrog the Diamond, should they come away with the three points

The Gable Endies have beaten the North Lanarkshire side twice already this season.

‘Taking anything for granted’

But boss Petrie warns his side are in for a tough game at the Excelsior Stadium, with Airdrie recording a 1-1 draw with league leaders Cove Rangers last weekend.

“They had a big game last week and did really well against Cove,” he told Courier Sport.

“We know how well Ian’s got them playing and the players they’ve got.

“We’ve been fortunate to have come out with two wins against them so far this season.

“We’ll certainly not be taking anything for granted.

“We’ll go there like we go to any game by attempting to win the game.

“But we’ll know we’ll have to play very well to get anything out of the game.”

Montrose were held to a 1-1 draw against second bottom side Dumbarton last weekend.

Opponents Airdrie have also stuttered in recent weeks against teams lower in the league with three draws on the spin.

Petrie believes it’s getting to a stage in the season where teams are desperate for any points they can get.

“The games are all getting tighter,” he explained.

“Teams are scrapping for different reasons, whether down at the bottom of the table or the top.

“Every point is a prisoner now so when you come to the last dozen games or so in the season every game is vital.

“If we can manage to get a good result in the game we move into second spot, but all we’re really thinking of is going there and doing the things we’re good at and hopefully that will take is to some kind of result.”

Team news for Airdrie clash

Meanwhile, midfield stalwart Terry Masson will face a late fitness check after sustaining an ankle injury in last week’s game.

While striker Craig Johnston looks set for another start after firing in two goals in two games, while James Keatings will sit out another game.

Terry Masson will face a late fitness test.

“There will be a late decision on Terry Masson,” Petrie revealed.

“We thought he might be out but it looks like he’s picked up really well this week. He has responded really well to treatment and we’re hoping he’ll make it.

“There’s nothing better than a striker scoring goals. We’ll hope that continues.

“Big Eli is now waiting to get a start but CJ has been doing well. When strikers score goals, they play.”

Montrose boss welcomes return of ‘terrific footballer’ Lewis Milne from injury

