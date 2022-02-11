Stewart Petrie targets second spot with win over Airdrieonians as Montrose stalwart faces late fitness check

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stewart Petrie is urging his side to return to winning ways this weekend as Montrose travel to Airdrieonians in a crunch fixture.

It’s second versus third with Mo having the opportunity to leapfrog the Diamond, should they come away with the three points

The Gable Endies have beaten the North Lanarkshire side twice already this season.

‘Taking anything for granted’

But boss Petrie warns his side are in for a tough game at the Excelsior Stadium, with Airdrie recording a 1-1 draw with league leaders Cove Rangers last weekend.

“They had a big game last week and did really well against Cove,” he told Courier Sport.

“We know how well Ian’s got them playing and the players they’ve got.

“We’ve been fortunate to have come out with two wins against them so far this season.

“We’ll certainly not be taking anything for granted.

“We’ll go there like we go to any game by attempting to win the game.

“But we’ll know we’ll have to play very well to get anything out of the game.”

Montrose were held to a 1-1 draw against second bottom side Dumbarton last weekend.

Opponents Airdrie have also stuttered in recent weeks against teams lower in the league with three draws on the spin.

Petrie believes it’s getting to a stage in the season where teams are desperate for any points they can get.

“The games are all getting tighter,” he explained.

“Teams are scrapping for different reasons, whether down at the bottom of the table or the top.

“Every point is a prisoner now so when you come to the last dozen games or so in the season every game is vital.

“If we can manage to get a good result in the game we move into second spot, but all we’re really thinking of is going there and doing the things we’re good at and hopefully that will take is to some kind of result.”

Team news for Airdrie clash

Meanwhile, midfield stalwart Terry Masson will face a late fitness check after sustaining an ankle injury in last week’s game.

While striker Craig Johnston looks set for another start after firing in two goals in two games, while James Keatings will sit out another game.

“There will be a late decision on Terry Masson,” Petrie revealed.

“We thought he might be out but it looks like he’s picked up really well this week. He has responded really well to treatment and we’re hoping he’ll make it.

“There’s nothing better than a striker scoring goals. We’ll hope that continues.

“Big Eli is now waiting to get a start but CJ has been doing well. When strikers score goals, they play.”