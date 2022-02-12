St Mirren 4-0 Kelty Hearts: Jordan Jones dazzles as Fifers’ Scottish Cup adventure ends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Mirren’s Premiership pedigree shone through as Kelty Hearts’ Scottish Cup adventure ended in Paisley.

Kevin Thomson’s side succumbed to goals from Alex Greive, Jordan Jones and a Greg Kiltie brace as the Buddies cruised into the quarter-finals.

The stunning solo strike by Jones, in particular, was of consummate class and indicative of the step up in standard faced by the visitors.

Nevertheless, the Maroon Machine can be exceptionally proud of their run in this year’s competition, having eliminated League 1 high-flyers Montrose and holders St Johnstone.

And the travelling supporters did the village of Kelty proud, creating a wall of noise and colour throughout.

Buddies breakthrough

Kelty called upon Jordon Forster, Ross Philp and Nathan Austin, making three changes from the side which swept aside Elgin City 4-0 seven days prior.

Tam O’Ware, who played more than 200 games for the Buddies’ Renfrewshire rivals Morton, was at the heart of defence for the visitors.

Kelty were met with a sea of maroon flags as they took to the field at the SMiSA Stadium, with a boisterous band of more than 600 supporters making the journey from west Fife.

And they saw their heroes — playing in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup for the first time in the club’’s history — show scarce sign of nerves.

Michael Tidser, excellent throughout, fired a free-kick over the bar.

Joe Cardle saw a wonderful opportunity thwarted by a Joe Shaughnessy block.

However, that bright start was extinguished by St Mirren’s opener.

Darren Jamieson made a sharp low save to deny a Richard Tait volley but could only parry the ball into the path of Greive, who nodded home from close-range.

While the Buddies continued to dominate possession, scrappiness abounded for the remainder of the half; Kelty content to stay in the game against their in-form Premiership foes.

Jordan Jones magic

Any hopes of a stirring comeback were dashed four minutes into the second period.

Former Kilmarnock and Rangers wide-man jinked inside from the left flank and proceeded to curl a sumptuous drive beyond the despairing dive of Jamieson.

The hosts, with five wins and a draw prior in their previous six games prior to Saturday, were starting to purr as they made it 3-0 on the hour.

Kiltie collected possession on the edge of the box and produced a neat swivel and unerring low show into the bottom-corner.

Damage limitation was now the task for Thomson’s charges.

Alfie Agyeman almost bagged a consolation when he scampered through on goal and forced a low stop from Jak Alnwick.

Botti Biabi then lashed a decent chance over the bar from 12 yards following a fine Jamie Barjonas cut-back.

However, St Mirren would have the final word.

Robbie McNab’s inexplicably errant pass across the face of his own box went straight to Kiltie and — with Jamieson out of position — the midfielder rolled the ball into an empty net.

A cruel finale to a gutsy showing.