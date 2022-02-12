Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
February 12 2022, 5.03pm
Jan Hoerl, of Austria, soars through the air during a men's large hill individual first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Jan Hoerl, of Austria, soars through the air during a men's large hill individual first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on Saturday the 12th of February.

A spectrum of pastel colours as cloud formations above the River Thames are illuminated at dawn by the rising sun near Gravesend in Kent. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
State school students attend a ceremony to mark Myanmar’s 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanma. AP Photo
Great Britain’s Charlotte Banks (left) on the way to winning the heat of the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinal 4 during day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Three month old Jocelyn Wilczek joins people in Newcastle taking part in the People’s Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Activists and supporters take part in demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary
Ukrainians attend a rally against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Scotland and Wales fans ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. PA photo

