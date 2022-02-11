Kelty Hearts set for boisterous backing in St Mirren Scottish Cup showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Kelty Hearts set for boisterous backing in St Mirren Scottish Cup showdown

By Alan Temple
February 11 2022, 12.40pm
Backing: Kelty
Backing: Kelty

Kelty Hearts will be backed by more than 600 fans as they bid to claim another Scottish Cup scalp against St Mirren.

The Maroon Machine have eight packed supporter buses heading through to Paisley for the showdown, with the Fife club covering travel costs.

Kevin Thomson’s side are participating in the last-16 of this competition for the first time in their history, having dumped holders St Johnstone out in the previous round.

Kelty also eliminated Montrose — riding high in League 1 — following a nerve-shredding penalty shootout at Links Park.

Runaway League 2 leaders Kelty were vociferously backed at their New Central Park home against the Perth Saints.

The visitors are set to receive a similarly boisterous boost at the SMiSA Stadium.

Speaking to Courier Sport this week, defensive rock Tam O’Ware emphasised: “People might think there is no pressure but we have demands that come down from the gaffer.

“It’s not a ‘free hit’. We want to get to the next round of the Scottish Cup. We had that same attitude against St Johnstone.

“St Mirren are a team in form but we need to have belief and keep our standards up.”

With tickets still on sale, Kelty remain hopeful for a late surge of support for the mouth-watering, non-televised tie.

‘It felt like being stabbed in the back’: Tam O’Ware feared career was OVER before Kelty Hearts rebirth

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier