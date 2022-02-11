Kelty Hearts set for boisterous backing in St Mirren Scottish Cup showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts will be backed by more than 600 fans as they bid to claim another Scottish Cup scalp against St Mirren.

The Maroon Machine have eight packed supporter buses heading through to Paisley for the showdown, with the Fife club covering travel costs.

Kevin Thomson’s side are participating in the last-16 of this competition for the first time in their history, having dumped holders St Johnstone out in the previous round.

Kelty also eliminated Montrose — riding high in League 1 — following a nerve-shredding penalty shootout at Links Park.

Runaway League 2 leaders Kelty were vociferously backed at their New Central Park home against the Perth Saints.

The visitors are set to receive a similarly boisterous boost at the SMiSA Stadium.

A MESSAGE FROM THE GAFFER AND PLAYERS! 🇱🇻⚽️🏆 The lads want as many of you there as possible tomorrow to support them in their Last 16 Scottish Cup tie against St Mirren! 🎟Buy your tickets now for Saturday’s trip to Paisley: https://t.co/WVLZ16yuMd pic.twitter.com/VkMyqfdRI6 — Kelty Hearts FC (@KeltyHeartsFC) February 11, 2022

Speaking to Courier Sport this week, defensive rock Tam O’Ware emphasised: “People might think there is no pressure but we have demands that come down from the gaffer.

“It’s not a ‘free hit’. We want to get to the next round of the Scottish Cup. We had that same attitude against St Johnstone.

“St Mirren are a team in form but we need to have belief and keep our standards up.”

With tickets still on sale, Kelty remain hopeful for a late surge of support for the mouth-watering, non-televised tie.