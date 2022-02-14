[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Law Centre offers free legal advice to the people of the city and it’s now looking for a full time legal secretary to help continue its important work.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

“You feel like you’re genuinely making a difference to the people who need it,” says Teresa Wilkinson, a legal secretary at Dundee Law Centre.

She previously worked at a private practice, initially as an office assistant before progressing to become a legal secretary. Since 2008, Teresa has worked at Dundee Law Centre, where she finds it rewarding to help people dealing with challenging issues like debt, poverty and unsuitable housing.

Teresa explains: “The cases are varied, no two days are the same. We deal a lot with benefits and they’re forever changing so you’re constantly learning as you go.”

It’s unusual for a legal secretary to get to help vulnerable people so directly. Teresa can do so because Dundee Law Centre is a charity that deals with social welfare law, an area that many private practices don’t handle.

Would you be a good fit for the legal secretary job at Dundee Law Centre?

Dundee Law Centre is looking forward to growing its team of legal secretaries. Although it is a busy job that keeps everyone on their toes, the successful applicant will be joining a great team to help get them up to speed. Teresa adds: “We’re a really close-knit team, everyone supports everyone else. You don’t get that everywhere.”

If this all sounds interesting, how can you know if you’ll be a good fit for the job? Here are a few key skills that will help you become a good legal secretary at Dundee Law Centre.

You have a can do attitude: You should be ready to hit the ground running and willing to learn. Your typing skills are excellent: You must be proficient at typing and able to prove your typing ability. You have relevant experience: Ideally, you’ll have experience working in a legal firm, or have administrative experience and be interested in learning. You are discreet and trustworthy: You’ll be dealing with confidential and sensitive information. Attention to detail is important to you: Accuracy is key as you’ll be working with legal documents. You face people and difficult situations with compassion: As already mentioned, Dundee Law Centre works with vulnerable people. Compassion is important.

Find out more about the role and apply now – applications for the legal secretary job at Dundee Law Centre close on February 25.