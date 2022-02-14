Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Make a difference with this rewarding legal secretary job in Dundee

In partnership with Dundee Law Centre
February 14 2022, 9.00am
Woman smiling at legal secretary job, Dundee.

Dundee Law Centre offers free legal advice to the people of the city and it’s now looking for a full time legal secretary to help continue its important work.

“You feel like you’re genuinely making a difference to the people who need it,” says Teresa Wilkinson, a legal secretary at Dundee Law Centre.

She previously worked at a private practice, initially as an office assistant before progressing to become a legal secretary. Since 2008, Teresa has worked at Dundee Law Centre, where she finds it rewarding to help people dealing with challenging issues like debt, poverty and unsuitable housing.

Teresa explains: “The cases are varied, no two days are the same. We deal a lot with benefits and they’re forever changing so you’re constantly learning as you go.”

It’s unusual for a legal secretary to get to help vulnerable people so directly. Teresa can do so because Dundee Law Centre is a charity that deals with social welfare law, an area that many private practices don’t handle.

Would you be a good fit for the legal secretary job at Dundee Law Centre?

Hands typing on keyboard

Dundee Law Centre is looking forward to growing its team of legal secretaries. Although it is a busy job that keeps everyone on their toes, the successful applicant will be joining a great team to help get them up to speed. Teresa adds: “We’re a really close-knit team, everyone supports everyone else. You don’t get that everywhere.”

If this all sounds interesting, how can you know if you’ll be a good fit for the job? Here are a few key skills that will help you become a good legal secretary at Dundee Law Centre.

  1. You have a can do attitude: You should be ready to hit the ground running and willing to learn.
  2. Your typing skills are excellent: You must be proficient at typing and able to prove your typing ability.
  3. You have relevant experience: Ideally, you’ll have experience working in a legal firm, or have administrative experience and be interested in learning.
  4. You are discreet and trustworthy: You’ll be dealing with confidential and sensitive information.
  5.  Attention to detail is important to you: Accuracy is key as you’ll be working with legal documents.
  6. You face people and difficult situations with compassion: As already mentioned, Dundee Law Centre works with vulnerable people. Compassion is important.

Find out more about the role and apply now – applications for the legal secretary job at Dundee Law Centre close on February 25.

Dundee Law Centre logo

