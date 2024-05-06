Kim Kardashian makes OJ Simpson joke during Tom Brady roast

Kim Kardashian made a joke about her father defending OJ Simpson during a comedy roast of the NFL star Tom Brady.

The reality star was booed when she first appeared on stage at the event, which was streamed live from Los Angeles on Netflix.

She told the crowd, “Alright, alright”, as the sound of booing filled the arena before she began her jokes, which included gags about rumours of her dating Brady, and about her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner.

"Sorry guys, I would have written jokes for you. But I literally don't know who you are." — Kim Kardashian #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/PUqwWR7gP1 — Netflix (@netflix) May 6, 2024

Making reference to her infamous sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J, which first propelled her to fame, she said: “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now.

“Part of me thinks would you want to undress me just to try on my clothes. I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you.

“She’s one of the best athletes in the world who proves you can do anything in this next chapter of your life.

“You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong confident woman.”

Kim Kardashian Esq. won’t be defending any football players #TomBradyRoast pic.twitter.com/XBaaFy2dwy — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 6, 2024

She added: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Robert Kardashian was best known as part of the defence team for NFL star Simpson during his 1995 murder trial.

Simpson, who died last month, was cleared of the 1994 murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman following one of the most high-profile trials in US criminal history.

During the roast, which was hosted by comedian Kevin Hart and also featured an appearance from actor Ben Affleck, Kardashian continued: “Retirement isn’t easy, it can be a lot like a bad break-up.

“So I’ll give you the same advice that I give all my exes – good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

Brady is considered to be one of the greatest NFL players of all time and won the Super Bowl seven times.

He had a high-profile marriage and divorce from the Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.