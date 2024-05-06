UK’s Olly Alexander more likely to finish with no points than win – betting firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

UK’s Olly Alexander more likely to finish with no points than win – betting firm

By Press Association
Olly Alexander is representing the UK at Eurovision. (PA)
Olly Alexander is representing the UK at Eurovision. (PA)

The UK’s Eurovision Song Contest hopeful Olly Alexander has more chance of finishing with the dreaded “nul points” than winning the competition in Malmo, Sweden, according to a top bookmaker.

The singer, 33, is hoping to win with the disco-infused Dizzy but faces tough competition from Baby Lasagna’s infectious Rim Tim Tagi Dim, who has been placed as the favourite to hold the trophy on Saturday by Coral Bookmakers.

Baby Lasagna top the betting at 2/1 to be crowned the winners this year, while the UK is an outsider at 66/1 to manage it.

“It has been one-way traffic for Croatia ahead of the opening semi-final this week. Many punters believe Croatia will win Saturday’s final where they are now the favourites to prevail ahead of Switzerland,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“We are not expecting it to be a great night for Olly Alexander, as the UK is more likely to finish with zero points than win the competition, according to our odds.”

Alexander, also an actor who starred in the critically acclaimed TV show It’s A Sin, is at 7/1 to finish in last place and 20/1 to score zero points.

Switzerland’s Nemo with The Code, an operatic-dance mix, is being given 3/1 odds while Ukraine’s duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with the religious infused Teresa & Maria have been given 7/2 to chances.