Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sarah Cawood shares fears her breast cancer has returned

By Press Association
Sarah Cawood is a former host of BBC children’s Saturday morning show Live & Kicking (Andy Hepburn/PA)
Sarah Cawood is a former host of BBC children’s Saturday morning show Live & Kicking (Andy Hepburn/PA)

TV presenter Sarah Cawood has said she is “anxious” that her breast cancer has returned and the fear is “like a shadow on a sunny day.”

The former host of BBC children’s Saturday morning show Live & Kicking, 51, said she hopes she is “overreacting” to news she has an appointment, but wanted to show that “the anxiety is with you for the rest of your life” after cancer.

Sharing a video of herself crying in bed next to her sleeping son, she wrote on Instagram: “I got a text today telling me I have an appointment on Tuesday…

“I had a mammogram two weeks ago, but I also told the breast care nurses I was concerned about some marks on my other boob, so I don’t know whether this appointment is about that (which has already disappeared) or my mammogram.

“I’m sure it’s the latter, but the fact it’s a bank holiday weekend and the appointment is so soon has me all kinds of anxious.

“It never leaves you. The fear that It’s Back.

“I’m sure it’s nothing to worry about but here’s the thing: I’m happier than I’ve ever been.

“My life is wonderful and I don’t want it to end anytime soon, and this stupid f****** thing that I had, it’s always there, like a shadow on a sunny day, threatening to ruin this amazing life I’m leading.

“I hope I’m overreacting, and I’m sure I am, but I’m posting this because this is the reality of having cancer: it never ever really leaves you. The disease does, but the anxiety is with you for the rest of your life. Here’s hoping it’s a long and healthy one.”

She added: “To all my pink sisters: I’ve got you, I feel you, I am you.”

She wrote on the video: “This is what post-breast cancer anxiety looks like.”

Cawood, who now mainly works as a voiceover artist and podcast host, previously presented shows such as Top Of The Pops and The National Lottery.

In her Instagram biography she says she “used to be famous”.

In September 2022 she announced that she had been diagnosed with stage one breast cancer the previous year, and had managed to make a full recovery.