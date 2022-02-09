Cost of living crisis: What it means for YOU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Cost of living crisis: What it means for YOU

By Claire Warrender
February 9 2022, 3.00pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.21am
We are facing a cost of living crisis — and it’s one that will affect every household in Tayside and Fife.

We want to explore what rising food and energy prices mean for local people in the weeks and months to come – and look at how we can best ride out the storm.

And we want to share your stories and provide practical guidance and tips to help you cope with the economic turmoil.

With household budgets already taking a battering, almost half of Scottish parents say they are now finding it harder to make ends meet.

Yet the Bank of England has warned inflation is likely to hit an eye-watering 7.25% in April.

And when you add in increasing rent and mortgage payments and rising taxes, many purse strings will be stretched to breaking point.

Cost of living crisis: It’s already hurting

We have already spoken to some householders to find out how they are coping with the rising cost of living.

And we’ve also talked to energy advisers, advice agencies, pensioners’ groups and single parent support organisations.

In addition, we’ve dug out supermarket receipts from a year ago to compare them to the cost of a current weekly shop.

We are facing a nightmare scenario in the spring.”

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell

Citizens’ Advice in Perth is already reporting a 40% increase in the number of people seeking help with utility bills.

And a Perthshire debt expert has predicted a “tsunami of need” when fuel bills rise in April.

Elsewhere, Glenrothes foodbank is appealing for more volunteers to cope with an expected surge in demand.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “We are facing a nightmare scenario in the spring as the rising cost of living and increases in energy bills collide with flat or falling incomes.

“People are holding on by their fingertips.”

Share your cost of living story

We want to hear your stories about how your household will be hit by the rising cost of living.

We’d also like to hear any helpful hints about how to keep bills down in the weeks and months ahead. You can get in touch by emailing community@thecourier.co.uk or filling in this form: