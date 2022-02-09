Cost of living crisis: What it means for YOU

We are facing a cost of living crisis — and it’s one that will affect every household in Tayside and Fife.

We want to explore what rising food and energy prices mean for local people in the weeks and months to come – and look at how we can best ride out the storm.

And we want to share your stories and provide practical guidance and tips to help you cope with the economic turmoil.

With household budgets already taking a battering, almost half of Scottish parents say they are now finding it harder to make ends meet.

Yet the Bank of England has warned inflation is likely to hit an eye-watering 7.25% in April.

And when you add in increasing rent and mortgage payments and rising taxes, many purse strings will be stretched to breaking point.

Cost of living crisis: It’s already hurting

We have already spoken to some householders to find out how they are coping with the rising cost of living.

And we’ve also talked to energy advisers, advice agencies, pensioners’ groups and single parent support organisations.

In addition, we’ve dug out supermarket receipts from a year ago to compare them to the cost of a current weekly shop.

We are facing a nightmare scenario in the spring.” Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell

Citizens’ Advice in Perth is already reporting a 40% increase in the number of people seeking help with utility bills.

And a Perthshire debt expert has predicted a “tsunami of need” when fuel bills rise in April.

Elsewhere, Glenrothes foodbank is appealing for more volunteers to cope with an expected surge in demand.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “We are facing a nightmare scenario in the spring as the rising cost of living and increases in energy bills collide with flat or falling incomes.

“People are holding on by their fingertips.”

Share your cost of living story

