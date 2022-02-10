Cost of living: Number of people seeking advice from Perth Citizens Advice Bureau soars by 40%

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth’s Citizens Advice Bureau has seen a 40% rise in enquiries as people brace themselves for rocketing energy bills.

A third of households are already in fuel poverty, even before April’s price rises kick in.

And the organisation is expecting a further deluge of calls in the spring when bills land on doorsteps.

It has now appointed a new specialist energy adviser, Heather Presbury to support people with concerns.

Energy bills are will soar by 54% for 22 million households from the beginning of April, with inflation likely to hit 7.25%.

And with many families also hit with cuts to Universal Credit payments, it means purse strings will be stretched to the limit.

Almost half of Scottish parents are already struggling to keep up with their bills.

Low income households already struggling

The Citizens Advice Bureau is urging anyone who is struggling or concerned to get in touch for advice.

Perth CAB CEO Jane Adams said: “It’s absolutely critical that we’re here now to support residents with a new expanded Energy Advice Service.

“So far this winter we have seen an increase of 40% on issues related to residents’ utilities.

“While energy bills have soared in recent months, it’s important to understand that households on low incomes were struggling with their energy costs beforehand.

“In Perth and Kinross, 30% of households are living in fuel poverty.

“That’s before the increase in the price cap and cost of living is accounted for.

“With prices in the shops rising the coming weeks and months could be very challenging for residents on low incomes.”

How will the specialist adviser help?

Heather will help people understand the rising costs and how much each person’s costs will increase by.

She will also offer support in reading meters and signpost people to grants and support they are entitled to.

Meanwhile, they will provide advice on how to reduce energy use without compromising on warmth.

Ms Adams added: “People don’t have to feel alone, or powerless, as costs rise.

“The CAB network has been helping people for over 80 years.

“We’d like to see policymakers focus on ways to get more money into people’s pockets.

“But we’re here to help people now so please get in touch.”