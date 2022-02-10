Cost of living: Number of people seeking advice from Perth Citizens Advice Bureau soars by 40%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cost of living: Number of people seeking advice from Perth Citizens Advice Bureau soars by 40%

By Anita Diouri
February 10 2022, 8.17pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.31pm
Citizens Advice Bureau Perth
Energy Adviser Heather Presbury and Operations Manager Donna Ashby. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Perth’s Citizens Advice Bureau has seen a 40% rise in enquiries as people brace themselves for rocketing energy bills.

A third of households are already in fuel poverty, even before April’s price rises kick in.

And the organisation is expecting a further deluge of calls in the spring when bills land on doorsteps.

It has now appointed a new specialist energy adviser, Heather Presbury to support people with concerns.

Citizens Advice Bureau
Energy Adviser Heather Presbury. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Energy bills are will soar by 54% for 22 million households from the beginning of April, with inflation likely to hit 7.25%.

And with many families also hit with cuts to Universal Credit payments, it means purse strings will be stretched to the limit.

Almost half of Scottish parents are already struggling to keep up with their bills.

Low income households already struggling

The Citizens Advice Bureau is urging anyone who is struggling or concerned to get in touch for advice.

Perth CAB CEO Jane Adams said: “It’s absolutely critical that we’re here now to support residents with a new expanded Energy Advice Service.

“So far this winter we have seen an increase of 40% on issues related to residents’ utilities.

“While energy bills have soared in recent months, it’s important to understand that households on low incomes were struggling with their energy costs beforehand.

“In Perth and Kinross, 30% of households are living in fuel poverty.

“That’s before the increase in the price cap and cost of living is accounted for.

“With prices in the shops rising the coming weeks and months could be very challenging for residents on low incomes.”

How will the specialist adviser help?

Heather will help people understand the rising costs and how much each person’s costs will increase by.

She will also offer support in reading meters and signpost people to grants and support they are entitled to.

Meanwhile, they will provide advice on how to reduce energy use without compromising on warmth.

Citizens Advice Bureau
Operations Manager Donna Ashby and Energy Adviser Heather Presbury. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Ms Adams added: “People don’t have to feel alone, or powerless, as costs rise.

“The CAB network has been helping people for over 80 years.

“We’d like to see policymakers focus on ways to get more money into people’s pockets.

“But we’re here to help people now so please get in touch.”

