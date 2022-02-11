Cost of Living Crisis: How Tayside and Fife were coping before the crisis hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cost of Living Crisis: How Tayside and Fife were coping before the crisis hit

By Lesley-Anne Kelly
February 11 2022, 9.38am Updated: February 11 2022, 1.05pm
How well was Tayside and Fife coping?
Belts are tightening across the nation as the cost of living crisis takes hold. With fuel and food prices spiralling, we looked at how Dundee, Tayside and Fife homes were coping before the crisis hit.

Based on the latest available data from the Scottish Household Survey and the Scottish House Conditions Survey these charts show how household across Dundee, Perth, Fife and Tayside were coping prior to the energy crisis and how well prepared they may be for the squeeze.

How are Scottish households managing financially?

The latest available data comes from the Scottish Household Survey, which is an annual survey with around 3,000 respondents.

Scottish Household Survey

The data shows that across Scotland 9% of respondents were not managing well, rising as high as nearly one in five in Dundee.

It also shows that respondents who owned their own home fared better than tenants, with 69% of owner occupiers in Scotland stating they were currently managing well, compared with only 28% in the social housing sector and 44% in the private rented sector.

Data from the Department for Work and Pensions from 2020 shows the proportion of children in each area who are living in poverty.

The chart below shows the absolute poverty rates which is the rate of children where the household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.

Absolute Poverty Rates Dundee, Angus, Perth, and Fife

This rate was increasing prior to the cost of living crisis.

How prepared are Scottish homes for rising energy prices and cost of living increases?

With the recent changes to the energy cap, households across Scotland may start to see surging energy prices.

With that in mind we looked at a range of statistics, from fuel poverty to energy efficiency ratings to see how prepared households in Dundee, Fife and across Tayside may be for those surges.

Fuel Poverty in Scotland

Fuel poverty in Scotland is defined as more than 10% of net income (after housing costs) being required for reasonable fuel needs.

In 2019, the Scottish Government set new targets for the levels in Scotland with the aim that by 2040 no more than 5% of the population should be in that position.

The chart below shows the levels recorded in the most recent Scottish House Conditions Survey.

Dundee had the highest levels of fuel poverty across Tayside and Fife at 31%, 7 percentage points above the Scottish average.

One of the key pieces of advice in preparing for a cold winter and keeping energy bills down is to ensure your home has adequate insulation.

Loft Insulation

For loft insulation, Tayside and Fife were all very close to the Scottish average of 6% not having more than 100mm of insulation.

Dundee was slightly higher than the average for wall insulation with 28% of households having no wall insulation.

Energy Efficiency Ratings

When it comes to energy efficiency ratings, whilst Fife and Dundee are doing better than the Scottish average in the proportion of energy efficient households, in nearby Angus 11% of households had a low energy efficiency rating.

 

Share your cost of living story

We want to hear your stories about how your household will be hit by the rising cost of living.

We’d also like to hear any helpful hints about how to keep bills down in the weeks and months ahead. You can get in touch by emailing community@thecourier.co.uk.

