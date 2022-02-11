Former art students return to Dundee University 50 years on for reunion showcase

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the summer of 1972 students from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee were about to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Experts in a variety of materials and styles, these young artists would go on to have a range of successful careers.

But they could never forget their time at the art college.

Now they have returned 50 years on to showcase their latest works, alongside their original student pieces from back in the day.

One of the artists, Janet Tod, says the exhibition will be an exciting reunion.

She said: “The exhibition is in the 50th year of our graduation in 1972.

“It has been so great to see people again and reminisce.

“We are all getting a bit grey but when we get together and recount the college years – and what we got up to – the years fall away and you ‘see’ the younger version of the person you are talking to!”

Now, 50 years since their graduation, Janet and the class of 1972 are hosting the exhibition as a celebration of their time in Dundee.

Janet began organising the Let’s Go Round Again exhibition in November 2018.

She said: “One of our classmates, Walter Simms, had a photography exhibition at Dundee University in March 2017, and a number of us got together to attend the ‘private view’.

“It was so good to see each other again, so we arranged a reunion in Dundee in the autumn of 2018 – 50 years after when we all first went to DJCA in 1968.

“Some came from as far afield as Greece!”

After seeing Walter’s exhibition, Janet was inspired.

“We got to thinking about how great it would be to put on an exhibition of our work. Walter suggested asking Matthew Jarron if the university might be interested.

“I offered to organise – I had run a gallery for a few years and was familiar with the process.”

As manager of the Tower Foyer and Lamb galleries, Mr Jarron was keen to host the event.

“Initially Matthew suggested an exhibition date in 2020 but Covid struck,” Janet explained.

“In the end, the exhibition is now in the 50th year of our graduation in 1972, which I think is more appropriate.

“Due to Covid restrictions we have not had a ‘private view’ but we hope to be holding an end of event on April 22 when many of the artists hope to attend.”

Janet remembers her time at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art fondly.

She said: “I was thrilled to received a place at the college in 1968. It was a dream come true.

“I spent my primary school years in Dundee, attending Broughty Ferry Eastern and then Liff Road – both of which no longer exist!

“My family lived first in Broughty Ferry, and then in Lochee when my dad worked for Jute Industries.

“We moved away in 1960 but I returned to study at Duncan of Jordanstone in 1968.”

The course that Janet and her classmates studied was versatile.

“You could try everything; drawing and painting, design, ceramics… by the time you got to your final year you knew what you wanted to specialise in.

“In my third year, all I had to do was get up in the morning and paint. It was fantastic.”

Despite now living in London, Janet has stayed good friends with her classmates over the years.

“We were a close year. We spent a lot of time together even when we weren’t studying, and we kept in touch after we graduated.”

Her classmates have all remained involved in art in a variety of ways, including Dorothy Walker, who is now the president of the Broughty Ferry Art Society.

Each of them also remembers their time at the college with enthusiasm.

Anne Skinner, who specialised in drawing and painting, said: “I remember the sense of belonging: the friendships with like-minded people, and how fortunate we were to have enthusiastic and skilled lecturers.”

Walter Simms also added: “I remember the Tav, canteen, table football, bacon and egg rolls, friendship and the easy-going lifestyle.

“Cheap accommodation and living on the full grant allowance, which was manageable back then.”

The legendary Tav pub on the Hawkhill was where students of Duncan of Jordanstone spent their free time before the Student’s Union was created.

Studying at the art college also involved long hours and lots of work.

Students at that time studied for a Diploma rather than a Degree, and spent most of their lives in the studios, which were open from 9am to 11.30pm on weekdays and 8pm on Saturdays.

The college was renamed Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in 1961 but was a part of the Institute of Technology (now Abertay University) until 1975.

After 1975 the college remained independent until it became part of Dundee University in 1994.

It is now ranked as one of the top schools of art and design in the United Kingdom.

Since Janet started organising the event in 2018, sadly two of her classmates have passed away.

Families of Derek Soutar and Joe Smernicki have agreed to lend their work to the exhibition on their behalf.

Derek’s widow, Iris, said: “Derek always spoke with fondness of his time at Duncan of Jordanstone, particularly his Post Diploma year when he shared studio space with Joe and Bart.

“He had a good time there.”

Mr Jarron added: “We’re delighted that Derek and Joe’s families have supported the exhibition by lending work to us.”

The exhibition of work by Janet and her classmates is on now, running until April 22, in the Lamb Gallery, Tower Building, Dundee University.

More like these:

Original Star Wars comic art on show at new Dundee University exhibition

Sketches and rare images chart the rise of Dundee’s iconic Tower Building